10 Of The Best Handheld Steam Cleaners For Deep Cleaning Your Home

Keeping your home clean can feel like a never-ending task, especially if you have kids, pets, or a job that brings dirt or mud home on your clothes and shoes. Unfortunately, this isn't a task you can ignore — at least, not forever. However, you can make cleaning a little more simple by picking up a tool that makes the process easier: a steam cleaner.

A steam cleaner is one of the most versatile tools you can add to your cleaning arsenal, as you can use it to clean all kinds of surfaces and materials, including countertops, grout, tile, hardwood, upholstered furniture, and curtains. Despite only using water instead of harsh chemicals, steam cleaners are quite effective at lifting stubborn stains, killing most bacteria and mold, and breathing new life into whatever they clean.

Plus, steam cleaners are relatively affordable, and if you buy from a good, reliable brand, this gadget can easily last you a decade or more. I've rounded up ten of the best handheld steam cleaners you can buy right now, based on positive reviews from critics and consumers. All these steam cleaners function similarly, but they'll differ in price and feature sets.

