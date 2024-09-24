Does WD-40 Go Bad? Here's How Long A Can Is Good For

WD-40 is famous for a reason. It's the go-to lubricant spray for a wide range of applications, some which you may not even consider. But as ubiquitous as it may be, WD-40 isn't a miracle product. It still has a shelf-life, meaning you won't get the same results from an ancient can after many years. At least, you won't get the same results if you don't store it properly. There's also plenty of mistakes you can make when using WD-40, and not every WD-40 product serves the same purpose.

According to the official WD-40 website, a can of your standard spray has a shelf life of "5 years from the date of production." However, this is the official shelf life. Because the company needs to cover all its bases on the legal front, this declaration of a 5-year shelf life is potentially an underestimation. A can of classic WD-40 will almost certainly prove effective well after 5 years on the shelf. In fact, the WD-40 Company itself even admits that, "product will often dispense and perform as expected for considerably longer."

So the short answer to the question, "Does WD-40 go bad?" is yes. However, the long answer involves a number of factors, such as its storage environment and how you define "gone bad." If you want to keep your classic can of WD-40 working well for years, we have some tips.

