5 Power Tools That Don't Require A Ton Of Maintenance

"Every minute a tool is down costs real money and productivity," is something I learned the hard way during my time managing fleet and workshop operations. I've seen repair schedules thrown off simply because an angle grinder or impact wrench failed mid-job. And that's when it dawned on me that low-maintenance power tools are a strategic investment rather than merely a convenience.

How so? Durable tools let you concentrate on the task at hand rather than worry about their maintenance. Things like brushless motors, sealed bearings, dust-resistant housings, and smart battery management systems, all add up to this reliability. This means less operating costs, less downtime while waiting for replacement parts, and fewer service interruptions over the tool's lifespan.

Let's put this into perspective. One air-powered impact wrench used on heavy-duty trucks in our fleet shop, for instance, required regular constant lubrication and part replacement. The tire fitter had to oil the tool daily before every shift, especially during long tire or suspension jobs, and with daily use, parts like hammer pins and O-rings wore out every six months, give or take. However, after switching to a Milwaukee M18 Fuel cordless model, maintenance dropped to basic cleaning and battery care, while the brushless motor and sealed gearbox easily lasted a full year without any service disruptions. That said, we'll look at five such tools — both industrial and garage-grade — renowned for high reliability with minimal maintenance.