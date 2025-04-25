What Happens To A Battery When It Expires? Understanding Shelf Life & Self-Discharge

There are two primary factors that determine how long a battery, disposable or rechargeable, will last in the long run: self-discharge and shelf life.

Self-discharge refers to how much of a battery's stored energy is escaping from it on a regular basis. Even a brand new battery, fresh off the line, leaks a teensy bit of electricity from moment to moment, but the initial amount is minor enough to be negligible. A brand new rechargeable Li-ion battery, for example, would self-discharge about 2% of its capacity if you left it idle for a month. As time passes and the battery's internal components start to wear down, though, it becomes harder for it to hold onto its charge. This can be worsened by improper storage conditions like extremely high or low temperatures or ambient moisture.

The other major factor to be aware of is shelf life. Shelf life is similar to self-discharge rate in that it's largely determined by the battery's internal makeup and the conditions it's stored in. The difference is that shelf life is how long a battery can hold a charge, versus how quickly it depletes its charge. A pure lithium battery, for instance, usually has a shelf life of around 10 years, assuming ideal storage and usage. At the end of that timeframe, the components wear down, and self-discharge becomes noticeably worse. Basically, shelf life is the time limit for how long you can leave a battery in storage and still use it in a device. The breakdown of components can also increase the likelihood of battery acid leaks and corrosion, which can damage your electronics if you leave old batteries in them long-term.

