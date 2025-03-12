Here's What Happens To Disposable Batteries After You're Done With Them

Be honest with yourself: at some point in your life, you've almost definitely chucked a couple of disposable batteries into your kitchen trash can. It's alright, you didn't know. If nobody taught you what you were actually supposed to do with dead batteries, you certainly weren't the only one. You should endeavor to start doing it properly, though, because what you're doing now isn't doing anyone any favors.

When you throw a battery into the regular trash, and that trash is dumped in a landfill, the battery is just going to sit there and begin decomposing. Even if it's not carrying an electrical charge anymore, that battery is still potentially dangerous due to the components that make it up. Batteries are made up of various elements like lead, cadmium, lithium, nickel, and more. There's also all of that formerly-charge-carrying acid in there.

As the battery starts to decompose, all of these hazardous materials will begin leaking out. The acid could leech into the ground beneath the landfill, which could pose a threat to local soil and groundwater. If there are any scavenging animals like birds or raccoons wandering around, they could ingest the battery husk and die. Spent lithium batteries, even small ones, are also potential fire hazards. One spark near a spent battery could lead to a full-on fire.

