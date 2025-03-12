Here's What Happens To Disposable Batteries After You're Done With Them
Despite the impressive advancements in the field of rechargeable batteries over the last few decades, there's still plenty of need for disposable batteries in our daily lives. We use them to power TV remotes, small toys, and, in an emergency, they're excellent to have for powering vital equipment like radios and lights. No matter how convenient rechargeable batteries are, the simple longevity and efficiency of a disposable battery cannot be overlooked.
However, disposable batteries do still have one big problem, and it's arguably the main reason we've switched over to rechargeables: once they're drained, they're drained for good and need to be disposed of. There's nothing inherently wrong with this; disposable batteries are very recyclable. The problem is how many disposable batteries end up in the normal trash, after which they're dumped in a landfill somewhere. There are a lot of processes in place to properly recycle disposable batteries, but if they're not properly utilized, it could be bad news for both the environment and human health.
Improperly trashed batteries can break down and leak
Be honest with yourself: at some point in your life, you've almost definitely chucked a couple of disposable batteries into your kitchen trash can. It's alright, you didn't know. If nobody taught you what you were actually supposed to do with dead batteries, you certainly weren't the only one. You should endeavor to start doing it properly, though, because what you're doing now isn't doing anyone any favors.
When you throw a battery into the regular trash, and that trash is dumped in a landfill, the battery is just going to sit there and begin decomposing. Even if it's not carrying an electrical charge anymore, that battery is still potentially dangerous due to the components that make it up. Batteries are made up of various elements like lead, cadmium, lithium, nickel, and more. There's also all of that formerly-charge-carrying acid in there.
As the battery starts to decompose, all of these hazardous materials will begin leaking out. The acid could leech into the ground beneath the landfill, which could pose a threat to local soil and groundwater. If there are any scavenging animals like birds or raccoons wandering around, they could ingest the battery husk and die. Spent lithium batteries, even small ones, are also potential fire hazards. One spark near a spent battery could lead to a full-on fire.
Properly recycled batteries can be safely repurposed
Rather than just throwing your batteries in the trash once you're done with them, the best course of action is to place some tape over the ends to prevent leakage, then sort them into marked bags based on type. Once you've accumulated a good number of spent batteries, bring them over to your local recycling or waste reclamation center. You can just drop them off and they'll take it from there.
When a reclamation center receives spent batteries, they run them through a detailed process to dispose of the hazardous materials. First, the batteries are sorted into different categories based on materials and chemistry. These categories include lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, alkaline, and lithium, to name a few. Next, the batteries are run through a powerful shredding mechanism, dicing them into tiny bits and exposing the components. Those bits are dropped into a smelter, which separates the battery components from miscellaneous elements like plastic. Those components can then be purified into high-quality metals, at which point they can be used in the creation of new batteries or other products. The leftovers, particularly that corrosive acid, are safely disposed of according to local and federal safety regulations.
Properly recycling batteries not only prevents potential health and environmental damage but also helps to conserve the country's supply of vital elements like cobalt and lithium. More metal for the country means cheaper, more readily available electronics for everyone.