15 Cool Gadgets You Can Use To Upgrade Your Home Gym

A smartwatch is a great way to track key metrics like your heart rate and blood oxygen while you work out. However, they're not the only wearables with these capabilities. The $149.99 Amazfit Helio Smart Ring tracks a similar set of metrics, but doesn't feature a screen and avoids distracting notifications. It's designed to be worn all day and has sleep tracking features designed to help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to hit the gym.

Our reviewer found that the Amazfit Helio mostly lived up to its promises, but noted several compromises compared to a smartwatch. One of the ring's biggest compromises was that the tracking data couldn't be accessed without loading up the companion smartphone app. If you're looking to complete a workout and access your data afterwards, that might be fine. However, if you're looking to monitor your progress while you work out, you'll need to keep your phone nearby, which involves the same notification distractions as a smartwatch.

It's not a perfect solution, then, but if you're not a fan of having a screen strapped to your wrist at all times, the Helio Smart Ring may work for you.