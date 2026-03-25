15 Cool Gadgets You Can Use To Upgrade Your Home Gym
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Filling a home with gadgets has arguably never been easier. Some gadgets may be dubious, but there are many trendy kitchen gadgets worth buying, and buyers looking for gadgets to upgrade their garage or workshop aren't short of options either. Even bedrooms can be made more zen with gadgets. Upgrading your home gym is no different, with brands both big and small making gadgets that promise to reinvigorate your workout routine.
From the latest wearables to post-workout recovery tools, there are many ways to use tech to stay fit. Some gadgets make it easier to keep your home gym cleaner and more organized to boot. These 15 home gym gadgets have been tested by SlashGear's review team or other trusted publications, and each is well worth considering for tech-oriented fitness enthusiasts.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Having the right soundtrack is key to a good workout, but blasting high-energy tunes through a speaker during early-morning workouts is guaranteed to annoy the household. Having a pair of workout-friendly earbuds should help keep everyone happy, with one of our favorites being the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. They have a secure in-ear fit with earhooks, so even the most strenuous cardio routine shouldn't shake them loose.
Beats fitted the Powerbeats Pro 2 with physical buttons to make it easier to change the volume mid-workout, and they also include heart-rate sensors compatible with leading fitness apps like Peloton and Nike Run Club. Much like an Apple Watch, any heart rate data can also be accessed via the Apple Health app. At the time of writing, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are available on Amazon for $249.95.
Amazfit Helio Smart Ring
A smartwatch is a great way to track key metrics like your heart rate and blood oxygen while you work out. However, they're not the only wearables with these capabilities. The $149.99 Amazfit Helio Smart Ring tracks a similar set of metrics, but doesn't feature a screen and avoids distracting notifications. It's designed to be worn all day and has sleep tracking features designed to help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to hit the gym.
Our reviewer found that the Amazfit Helio mostly lived up to its promises, but noted several compromises compared to a smartwatch. One of the ring's biggest compromises was that the tracking data couldn't be accessed without loading up the companion smartphone app. If you're looking to complete a workout and access your data afterwards, that might be fine. However, if you're looking to monitor your progress while you work out, you'll need to keep your phone nearby, which involves the same notification distractions as a smartwatch.
It's not a perfect solution, then, but if you're not a fan of having a screen strapped to your wrist at all times, the Helio Smart Ring may work for you.
Renpho Smart Jump Rope
Jump ropes are simple but effective workout tools. If you're the kind of fitness enthusiast that likes to carefully track their progress during every stage of a workout, they might feel a bit old-school. The Renpho Smart Jump Rope is a smart twist on this classic piece of equipment, offering users the ability to track their jump count as well as set goals via the accompanying smartphone app.
It has received the thumbs up from the likes of Pocket-Lint and Women's Health, with reviewers for both outlets finding its jump counter feature to be mostly accurate. Unlike many modern health gadgets, the rope doesn't come with a rechargeable battery, and so users will need to keep a set of AAA batteries handy to power it. However, that's forgivable considering its affordable asking price, with the Renpho smart rope retailing for $22.99 on Amazon at the time of writing.
Legiral LE3 Handheld Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Just as important as pushing yourself during a workout is making sure you can make a quick recovery afterwards. A massage gun is one of the easiest ways to relax sore muscles, and it's arguably an essential tool for anyone looking to minimize their recovery time. There are many top-rated options available, but our reviewer found the Legiral LE3 particularly useful. It's available from the brand's website for $129.99.
Our reviewer noted that the massage gun was also one of the most useful gadgets for long-distance runners, and called it "quite possibly one of the best [gadgets] I've ever received." Six heads of various shapes are included with the gun, and Legiral claims a six-hour runtime on a full charge. When it's not in use, the gun and its various heads can be stored neatly in the included carry case.
Roborock Q7 M5+
The Roborock Q7 M5+ is one of many robot vacuums on the market, but it has a few distinguishing tricks up its sleeve. The first is its affordable price, with the Q7 M5+ available on Amazon for $329.99 at the time of writing.
Then there's the performance. We found that the vacuum was impressively capable at removing pet hair, and it could also clear high flooring hurdles such as transition strips. As such, it's more capable than many rival vacuums at cleaning mats or protective flooring you might have in your home gym.
If that wasn't enough, we also liked the Roborock's built-in mop, which consistently cleaned our reviewer's hard flooring well. It's easy to spend a fortune on a robot vacuum, but if you're looking to keep a home gym and other nearby rooms in your house clear with minimal hassle, the Q7 M5+ is capable enough to suit most users' needs.
FlexiSpot Desk Bike Pro V9
A home gym doesn't have to be a dedicated room in your house. The FlexiSpot Desk Bike Pro V9 lets you turn your office or spare room into a gym, with a secure tray for a laptop so you can cycle while you work. The brand says that the bike can accommodate users weighing up to 300 lbs, and both the seat and the desk are adjustable, which suits most heights.
The desk is wheel-mounted, allowing for easier moving and storage, but you'll need a pretty large storage space. A reviewer at Popular Mechanics noted that the desk's size gave it a noticeable presence in their living room, and since their home space was limited, they couldn't move it elsewhere. While they found it unsightly, they noted that its size was a bonus in one sense, because they never forgot to use it.
When Real Homes reviewed an older version of the bike, they also noted that the seat could become uncomfortable after an hour or so of use. It's not without its flaws, but for anyone with plenty of space in their office or home gym, it's a good way to squeeze more workout time into your workday.
Dreo Smart Air Conditioner AC516S
No one wants to work out in an overly humid, sweaty gym. While fans are an efficient and affordable way to cool smaller home gym spaces, if your gym is much larger, a portable air conditioning unit might be a more effective option. We tested the Dreo Smart Air Conditioner AC516S and found it did a great job of cooling a 400-square-foot room, and it also features a dehumidifier for the warmer months.
The unit can be turned on and off via a smartphone app, and users can also set a schedule via the app so that their home gym is cool as soon as they walk in. It's also compatible with voice assistants like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. At a retail price of $599.99, the Dreo air conditioner is a significant investment, but its easy setup and convenient features make it a worthy option compared to bulkier, more traditional portable air conditioning units.
Withings Body Smart
The Withings Body Smart scales let you track your weight, body fat, muscle levels, and heart rate. The job of processing all that data into easily readable graphs is done by Withings' app, which features both a free and a paid tier. The various stats and graphs are all explained in detail, with Withings referencing scientific journals to corroborate its conclusions. A Tom's Guide reviewer found these explanations more helpful than rival smart scales, although they were skeptical of the subscription's value to average users.
The scales pack enough features to suit the most stat-obsessed athletes; they're not exclusively for the ultra-fit. If you're aiming to lose weight and dread seeing the readout when you step onto the scales, the built-in Eyes Closed mode might help make the experience easier. You can weigh yourself without a number popping up, then check the app for the data when you're ready. Android Central highlighted this feature as being particularly useful for more self-conscious users, and the fact that a single smart scale suits all kinds of users helps make its $129.95 asking price seem more palatable.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9
At $29.99, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is cheaper than much of its competition, but you wouldn't necessarily know that based on its feature list. It can track oxygen levels and heart rate, as well as around 150 different exercises and activities. It's missing a GPS tracker, but that's not an issue for users who stay in their home gym.
Our reviewer also found the band's battery life to be a step ahead of the rest. During our time with the tracker, it only used around two-thirds of its battery over ten days. That's far better than a more function-rich smartwatch could achieve, and also far more than the similarly unobtrusive Amazfit Helio Smart Ring featured above. Gymgoers who are meticulous with their metrics will want something with a greater breadth of features, but for basic health tracking, the Smart Band 9 should tick all the right boxes.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Although bone conduction headphones are most often associated with running outdoors, home gym users shouldn't overlook them. Headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 offer a long runtime, lightweight construction, and a secure fit that will remain unmoved by virtually any kind of workout. They're a left-field alternative for gym users who don't like the feeling of earbuds. Still, they're not without compromises.
After putting the OpenRun Pro 2 headphones through their paces in a variety of settings, our reviewer concluded that their sound quality wasn't the best for noisy areas. In a public gym, this might be a problem, but in a private gym, music and podcasts should remain much clearer. The Shokz headphones are available on Amazon for $179.95 and come in multiple colors, including the vibrant orange we tested.
Black+Decker DustBuster QuickClean
A robot vacuum might be a great option for keeping your home gym clean while you're not in it, but for quick spot cleaning, a handheld vacuum is much cheaper. Amazon has a wide range of well-reviewed handheld vacuums, with the Black+Decker DustBuster QuickClean among the top-rated offerings. It retails for $39.99, and its bagless design minimizes running costs.
We tried out the Black+Decker vacuum back in 2024, using it to clean a car and around the house. It adequately cleaned the tested areas, but it wasn't powerful enough to replace a larger vacuum. However, for spills, smaller bits of debris, and looser clumps of pet hair — it was up to the task. The battery life was perfectly acceptable, too, and its compact size is great for storage.
JBL Xtreme3
The JBL Xtreme3 is pitched as an outdoor or party speaker, but its tough construction and ample power also make it a good companion for gym workouts. At $329.95, it isn't cheap, but its versatility helps justify its price. Like any speaker, it has some drawbacks, but most won't matter much to home gym users.
A SoundGuys reviewer noted that the speaker is heavy and less compact than its rivals. However, the trade-off is its strong bass and high volume, which should provide a suitably loud soundtrack to the most intense workouts.
One key criticism from What Hi-Fi's review is that it can't take calls, but if you don't want to be interrupted while working out, that's arguably a good thing. Also, if you do take it outside, the speaker's IP67 rating means it can be used in all weather.
Whoop 5
The latest iteration of Whoop's popular health tracking band launched in 2025, and it packs more features than ever. A Gizmodo reviewer said they weren't prepared for the tranche of data that the Whoop served up after its initial calibration period. Think stress levels, resting heart rate, hormone data, aging pace, and much more. The Whoop 5 will certainly give you plenty of information on your health, but for less dedicated gym users, it's probably overkill.
It doesn't help that the band needs to be worn constantly to achieve results, not just during the day or when you're working out. That will be a dealbreaker for some people, while others might find the subscription costs off-putting. Buyers get a 12-month subscription included, with the Peak subscription tier retailing for $239.
It's a significant investment in time and money, but Wearable declared Whoop the best wearable for weightlifters, and the most dedicated home gym users might find it an appealing data-rich alternative to a smartwatch.
Lumen Metabolism Tracker
If the Whoop band isn't intense enough, Lumen's Metabolism Tracker is an even more involving way to track your health. It can be configured to focus on weight loss, general metabolic health, or fitness, giving users options on how they'd like to optimize their routine. That optimization stretches beyond the gym, too, with the Lumen asking users to enter food and sleep data for the best results, alongside regularly blowing into it. It can also draw data from leading fitness tracker apps like Apple Health.
While a reviewer at Tom's Guide found the data input requirements frustrating, they were won over by the mass of health information that Lumen provided once the system was up and running. PCMag's reviewer was similarly happy with the data and advice on offer. At $349, the Lumen is a significant commitment. But if you feel your gym workouts would benefit from a broader understanding of your body's health, the Lumen will deliver all the metabolic data you need.
Dreo Smart Tower Fan 519S
The Dreo Smart Tower Fan 519S is a tower fan with several smart features, including app control and remote start. The latter might be particularly useful for home gyms on hot days, since you can start the fan shortly before your workout and it'll already be hard at work keeping the room cool by the time you start. Both TechRadar and Mashable found plenty to like about the fan, with the latter outlet crowning it one of the best bladeless fans on the market.
The fan effectively undercuts its competition in price. At the time of writing, it's available for $109.99 on Amazon. While that's pricier than an old-school, non-smart fan, the physical remote control, app connectivity, and touch buttons make the Dreo a much more versatile option. Plus, with its bladeless design, it's also far quieter.
Our selection methodology
SlashGear's review team is constantly putting the latest gadgets to the test, and many of our picks for this roundup were gadgets that had scored well in our recent reviews. However, as much as we'd like to, we can't test every single new gadget that launches. As a result, some picks were selected based on positive reviews from our colleagues at other trusted publications. Each top pick that hasn't been personally tested by a SlashGear reviewer has been subject to at least two recent, positive reviews from those publications.