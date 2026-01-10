15 Trendy Kitchen Gadgets User Say Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon
The kitchen can be the heart of a home. It's where we prepare meals together and, unless you have a designated dining area, it's where we sit down to break bread and reconnect. The kitchen is where kids make after-school snacks and build memories of baking cookies with parents or grandparents.
The first step in creating a well-stocked kitchen is filling your fridge and pantry with your favorite ingredients. Step two is having the right tools, and that means picking up a few kitchen gadgets. In a professional kitchen, you might have access to every tool under the sun, but at home, we don't all have unlimited counter and cupboard space or unlimited funds. With that in mind, we need to be conscious about the gadgets we buy to make them really count. These are 15 of the best trendy kitchen gadgets currently on the market, according to Amazon users.
Vacuum sealer
A vacuum sealer pulls all the air out of a bag or container and seals your food inside to extend its shelf life, but that's not all it does. You can use a vacuum sealer to prevent freezer burn, reseal bags of chips, pickle or marinate foods, cook sous vide, and more. And if you're the sort of person who buys groceries in bulk, a vacuum sealer allows you to split things up and store them in a deep freezer for long-term storage.
This vacuum sealer from Bonsenkitchen features four vacuum pumps to pull air from a container in less than 30 seconds. It also features a built-in cutter and bag storage. To use it, simply roll out as much bag material as you need, use the built-in cutter, place the food inside, close the lid, press the power button, and pick your vacuum mode. Then wait for the air to get sucked out and lift the lid.
It comes with a vacuum hose for sealing jars and other compatible containers, 10 pre-cut bags, and a bag roll for cutting your own custom bags. Amazon users also note that the vacuum sealer is quiet and reliable, with more than 2,300 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars.
Cutting board
Every kitchen needs a cutting board; it's practically a necessity for at-home cooking. They come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and materials, some better than others. This cutting board from Sumzzz is double-sided with titanium (not just for iPhones) on one side and polypropylene on the other.
The titanium side is intended for cutting meats while the polypropylene side is meant for fruits and veggies, helping to prevent cross-contamination. It measures 15 inches by 10.3 inches and has a handle for carrying or hanging on the wall. Users say it's the perfect size for daily chopping, and the metal material doesn't absorb stains or smells.
While wooden or plastic cutting boards can crack or get cut over time, facilitating the growth of bacteria, titanium can stand up to more abuse and is easier to clean. Meanwhile, the polypropylene side features a groove around the edges to capture juices and prevent them from spilling out onto the counter. There's also a textured area on the corner for grinding garlic, ginger, and other vegetables. More than 6,200 users have reviewed this cutting board with an average rating of 4.4 stars.
Food chopper
Anyone who cooks often knows the importance of mise en place, a French term meaning "putting in place," which refers to the preparation and measuring of ingredients before you start cooking. Depending on what you're making, you can spend more time on preparation than on cooking or eating.
A chopper saves you a ton of time when cutting or dicing vegetables. Instead of making every cut manually with a knife, just put your favorite veggies on top of the blades and press the top down. The cut pieces fall into a storage compartment underneath for you to retrieve when you're done. The chopper's large capacity holds up to five cups of chopped food.
This chopper from Fullstar comes with four different blades: a ribbon blade, a spiral blade, a medium dicer for half-inch pieces, and a fine dicer for quarter-inch pieces. Everything is dishwasher-safe, saving you time during prep and cleanup. More than 124,400 users have reviewed this chopper with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Users note the time savings and ease of use, especially for consumers who might struggle to hold and cut with a knife.
Olive oil dispenser
Oil is one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. It can be used to grease a pan, fry foods, dress salads, and more. An oil dispenser offers better control than pouring straight from your big bottle of oil to help prevent overuse.
This oil dispenser from Yarramate stores up to 470 milliliters of olive oil or the oil of your choice and has outlets to pour or spray oil as desired. It comes with 10 pre-written labels for various oils, from canola to apple. To get started, screw the top off and pour your chosen oil inside, then screw the lid back on and you're ready to go. Pressing the spray button releases a burst of 0.05 ounces (about 1.5 grams) of oil mist.
More than 35,400 Amazon users have reviewed this oil dispenser with an average rating of 4.4 stars. Users note that it works well for coating foods in an air fryer and saves money by eliminating the need to buy aerosol cooking sprays.
Jar opener
Opening jars can be one of the most frustrating tasks in the kitchen. There are plenty of tricks, like using a spoon to break the seal or running the lid under hot water and letting it cool, but nothing is more reliable than a jar opener.
This jar opener from Otstar features four circular openings in decreasing sizes, and each one is narrower at the top than the bottom. All told, it's essentially eight different jar openers in one, accommodating pretty much every size of jar. It's made of food-grade polypropylene, and the inside surface is lined with rubber for a solid grip. A long handle provides extra leverage for twisting open jar lids.
There are also hooks for breaking airtight seals and pulling ring tabs. Basically, if you need to open anything in the kitchen aside from a can, this gadget can open it. And if it's a can with a pull tab, it can open that too. More than 14,300 Amazon users have reviewed this jar opener and given it an average rating of 4.3 stars. Users note its convenience and ease of use for people with mobility issues or disabilities that make it difficult to open jars.
Strainer
If you like to cook and eat pasta (and who doesn't?), you need a good colander, also known as a strainer, in your kitchen. This strainer from Auoon clamps to the sides of a pot to stay in place, and it's flexible so it can accommodate pots of different sizes. It's made of food-grade silicone and is designed to hold pasta or vegetables inside a pot while letting the water drain out.
The silicone material can handle temperatures between -40 Fahrenheit (-40 Celsius) and 446 Fahrenheit (230 Celsius). It's also dishwasher safe. Best of all, the clamps keep the strainer securely fixed, leaving your hands free to securely hold the pot. More than 13,200 Amazon users have reviewed this colander and given it an average rating of 4.5 stars. Users note that it's more convenient than a conventional strainer and its flexibility makes it a versatile addition to your kitchen.
Immersion blender
A blender is a pretty standard gadget in most kitchens, but it takes up quite a bit of countertop space. An immersion blender, also known as a hand blender, gives you most of the same functionality and more convenience while being small enough to store in a drawer.
This immersion blender from Peach Street has four blades and comes in a variety of colors. It has four blades for blending up everything from smoothies to soups. Many recipes call for preparing ingredients in a pot or pan, then moving those ingredients to a blender before moving them back to the cooktop. An immersion blender removes those steps by allowing you to blend things where they are. You can puree soups right in the pot or make sauces like mayonnaise right inside the jar.
More than 11,000 Amazon users have reviewed this immersion blender, giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars. Users note it's easy to use, easy to clean, and good for pretty much all of your day-to-day blending needs.
Bread slicer
Fresh baked bread is delicious and one of the best smells that can emanate from a kitchen, but it can be a pain to slice, and getting even slices for sandwiches is basically impossible. A bread slicing guide holds your loaf in place and helps you make straight, even cuts.
This bread slicer from Bambüsi is made of bamboo and has wooden slats along the sides with gaps evenly spread out. You can stick a homemade loaf of bread in and get even slices every time. You can also use it to slice a cake or cut a bagel. Basically, if you need even cuts of something, this guide can help.
More than 16,100 Amazon users have reviewed this slicer and given it an average rating of 4.2 stars. Users like that you can use the slots to create thin or thick slices. They also like the built-in crumb-catching tray, the magnetized knife compartment on the side, and its ability to fold down into a low-profile configuration for storage between loaves.
Herb scissors
Cutting herbs with a knife is totally possible but can be laborious. Herb scissors, by contrast, simplify the job, making it faster and more convenient. These herb scissors from Jofuyu have five sets of blades side by side and connected by rivets, allowing you to make five cuts with one motion.
The blades are made of stainless steel and the handle interiors are thermoplastic rubber (TPR), giving them a more comfortable feel. I use these herb scissors regularly, mostly to cut green onions, cilantro, and basil. These scissors are a simple gadget that solves a common kitchen problem, and they're easy to use. Anyone who has ever used scissors can use these shears with zero learning curve.
More than 3,600 Amazon users have reviewed these herb shears and given them an average rating of 4.4 stars. Users note their comfort and efficiency. They also say that the included cleaning brush helps to get between the blades and keep the scissors clean between uses.
Onion holder
Onions are one of the most common aromatics found in most kitchens. They are versatile and end up in all sorts of dishes, but they aren't that much fun to cut. Not only do you end up with tears if you're not careful, but your hands hang onto that onion smell for days. An onion holder solves that problem.
This stainless steel onion holder from Qpey looks like a hair pick for vegetables. You can stab it into an onion, apple, avocado, or a wide range of other fruits and vegetables, and use it to slice and dice without actually touching your food. It not only keeps your food steady, but it also provides a guide for straight, even cuts.
More than 4,000 Amazon users have reviewed this onion holder and given it an average rating of 4.5 stars. Users note that it protects your fingers from accidental cuts and works well on onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and more.
Cooking thermometer
Making sure your food is cooked to the correct temperature is incredibly important not just for the taste and texture of your dish, but for the health of your family. This cooking thermometer from Alpha Grillers has a folding metal probe that reads the interior temperature of your foods. It also has a handy guide printed on its surface with temperatures for various meats.
In addition to meat, you can use this thermometer to check the temperature of frying oil, candies, and more. It has smart features to conserve battery life. It turns on automatically when you unfold the probe and turns off again when you fold it closed. It also has a sleep feature that turns the thermometer off after 10 minutes without use. More than 83,800 users have reviewed the thermometer and given it an average rating of 4.8 stars. Users note that it's reliable and fast, giving accurate readings quickly.
Orange peeler
Peeling fruit like oranges can be inconvenient and messy. It's difficult to start, and you end up with orange gunk under your fingernails by the time you're done. A plastic orange peeler from Cosmer solves that problem.
The peeler is about 6 inches long. One end has a shallow plastic blade that cuts through an orange peel without cutting the flesh. The other end works like a shoehorn, getting between the peel and the pith and lifting the peel away. I've had an orange peeler in my kitchen for years and use it every time I need to peel an orange.
The blade is sharp enough to pierce and score an orange peel but dull enough to be safe for fingers, no matter how small, making it a safe and useful tool for kids. More than 4,600 users have reviewed this peeler and given it an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Pasta measurer
Before you can cook pasta, you have to answer a question. Do you cook the entire package, or do you estimate and hope you cook the right amount? Cooking too much pasta means you have to pack up leftovers or toss it out, and cooking too little has you running back to the stove mid-meal. A pasta measurer takes the guesswork out of dinnertime.
This pasta measurer from Orblue lets you easily measure out different amounts of pasta. It has various openings along its length for cooking between one and four portions of noodles. Of course, it only works with long varieties of pasta like spaghetti or fettuccine and is not ideal for pasta that's irregularly shaped. Its design is both aesthetically pleasing, with its winding construction, and functional. Most pasta measurers have enclosed openings in the center, but this one is open on the side, so it's easy to slide pasta in and out to adjust your portions.
It has nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.6 stars. Users especially like how easy it is to add or remove pasta while measuring, and they note that the serving sizes are generally accurate.
Milk frother
If you want a high quality coffee experience, you can go to your favorite coffee shop and get a cup prepared by a professional barista, or you can make it yourself at home with a few ingredients and a few tools.
A milk frother whips your milk, mixing in air to create foam for lattes. This milk frother from Zulay Kitchen is great for making coffee and tea at home, but that's not all it can do. You can also use it as a miniature mixer to mix protein powder or hot chocolate. I can personally tell you it also works well to mix strawberry Nesquik and soup mixes. It also comes with a handy metal holder for easy countertop storage.
Almost 310,000 Amazon users have reviewed this frother, giving it an average rating of 4.3 stars. Users note its power, reliability, and customer service as their favorite features.
Salt and pepper grinders
Salt and pepper are the most basic seasonings found in most kitchens. While ground salt and pepper are readily available at every supermarket everywhere, many people prefer to grind salt and pepper at the table. You can go the manual route, turning the grinder yourself by hand, or you can get automatic grinders.
These salt and pepper grinders from Sangcon work automatically to grind your seasonings for you on demand. They have a gravity sensor, so they automatically start grinding salt or pepper when you flip them over, and stop when you flip them right side up again. You don't have to turn a crank or even press a button.
A blue LED lights up when the grinder is active, and you can adjust the grinders for coarse pieces, fine pieces, or something in between. More than 12,300 users have reviewed this set and given it an average rating of 4.2 stars. Users note its holding capacity and ease of use as their favorite features.
Methodology, how we made our selections
Amazon sells just about everything under the sun, but certain things rise to the top. We defined "trendy" as being popular among consumers. We wanted to know what Amazon customers are buying and what they like. Some of these devices are also used in the kitchen by SlashGear contributors.
We combed through hundreds of kitchen gadgets on Amazon with a preference for new arrivals and best sellers, and found the most popular ones. Each of these gadgets has thousands of reviews, with the exception of the pasta measurer, which has just under a thousand, and an average rating of 4 stars or better.
More importantly, each gadget has reviews complimenting specific features. In short, these are the kitchen gadgets Amazon users are buying and liking enough to go back and leave a positive review. If you can trust the wisdom of the crowd, then these kitchen gadgets are a safe bet.