5 Surprisingly Good Coffee Gadgets You Didn't Realize Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some folks wake up every morning and give thanks for the golden sunlight peaking through their window. But some simply cannot abide even those good tidings before they ingest a hot cup of Joe or three. It's safe to say that folks in the latter category prefer instead to give thanks for the invention of coffee.

There are varying degrees of coffee devotee in the world, ranging from those who prefer to grab and go on the fly from the nearest chain to those who opt for a simple drip or espresso from a cheap, if well-liked, machine in the comfort of their own kitchen. Of course, there's also a third category consisting of enthusiasts whose discerning palates demand that they take their coffee game to the next level. That tends to involve taking more direct control over not just the brewing process, but also being selective about things like the origin of your beans, the coarseness of your grind, the purity of the water you're using, and even the vessel from which you consume the coffee itself.

If you count yourself in that particular category, you've no doubt turned to a gadget or two in your home coffee brewing endeavors. And if that's the case, you're no doubt always on the lookout for gizmos that can help you elevate the divine experience of consuming a warm cup of java. Here's a look at a few gadgets that may help you do just that.