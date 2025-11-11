This Cheap $40 Amazon Coffee Machine Has Over 8,000 5-Star Reviews - Here's Why Users Recommend It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many ways to get coffee from beans to your belly, whether it's the old school coffee machines or the increasing number of smart coffee makers that you can automate via mobile phone. These days, there are several popular coffee maker brands, such as the beloved units from Breville, Technivorm, OXO, and Cuisinart. But if you don't really need a ton of fancy features or don't have a super evolved palate, there are many affordable coffee maker options for people who just want a step up from their instant coffee packs. If this sounds like you, you're in luck, because you can get your hands on a highly-rated coffee machine on Amazon for under $40, the Imusa Coffee Machine.
Manufacturing the popular budget option from Amazon, Imusa is a Colombian kitchen appliance brand with over 90 years of history. Priced at $39.99, Imusa mentions that its Classic USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker can be used for everything from cappuccinos to lattes. Capable of 5-bar pressure, it can generate up to 4 espresso servings with an accompanying milk frother. Plus, measuring 11 inches by 7 inches by 9 inches, it has a removable drip tray and filter basket. As of writing, the Imusa Coffee Machine has generated an average global rating of 4.4 stars from over 11,200 reviewers. Among them, 84% of people think it's worth giving at least four stars, which means you're more or less likely to like it. Here's what people loved about it.
Why do users love the Imusa Coffee Machine?
Apart from easily fitting in small counter spaces, people have claimed that Imusa's coffee maker is quiet and heats up relatively quickly. In fact, one guy even said it only takes less than five minutes from turning it on to making a double espresso, which makes it perfect for those mornings when you're in a rush. Many have also praised its 4-cup capacity, which falls comfortably below the daily recommended maximum coffee dose. Because of its affordable price tag, reviewers claimed the unit practically paid for itself while still delivering cafe-quality output.
Around 490 people gave it a 1-star rating, so it's not entirely a perfect purchase. If you're curious what customers hated about it, people noted issues with pressure and heater cycling. Not to mention, someone pointed out how the design itself can be a fire hazard. Even after following the correct instructions, one person stated that it also exploded mid-brew. Another person also shared that their portafilter blew off the brew head. Apart from this, there were also issues with the boiler cap seal and the frother spitting.
Should you be willing to shell out an extra $20, Imusa also sells a slightly more expensive Bistro variant for $59.99. Unlike the other model, this one is larger and has a more elegant silver finish. Similarly, it shares a 4-cup capacity, a 3-option selector, and 5-bar pressure.
Other cheap and highly-rated Amazon coffee machines
Apart from the Imusa products, there are other highly rated options in the $65 price range you can get on Amazon. For example, the Capresso 4-Cup Espresso and Cappuccino Machine has been rated 4.1 stars by over 1,600 Amazon customers. As an Amazon's Choice product, several people have mentioned that they weren't just impressed with the taste but also found it super easy to use, even for beginners. However, there were a few complaints about its reliability, its lack of pressure, and how its steam arm tends to move when it's not supposed to.
But if you want something closer to the Imusa price point, the Mr. Coffee 4-Shot Steam Espresso Cappuccino and Latte Maker retails for just $55.99. So far, more than a thousand people have given the Mr. Coffee machine an average rating of 4 stars. Among the 64% of reviewers who have given it a perfect 5-star rating, many cite its compact size, its looks on their kitchen counter top, and its affordable price point as reasons they like it. That said, among unhappy customers, there have been peppered concerns about explosions and difficulty attaching the portafilter. Not to mention, a professional barista lamented that it had poor shot quality.
Knowing this, if neither of these options hits the mark for you, there are plenty of other budget-friendly coffee gadgets that you might want to check out instead, like the Aeropress, Pour-Over Coffee Makers, Moka Pot, and Gooseneck Kettles.