This Cheap $40 Amazon Coffee Machine Has Over 8,000 5-Star Reviews - Here's Why Users Recommend It

There are many ways to get coffee from beans to your belly, whether it's the old school coffee machines or the increasing number of smart coffee makers that you can automate via mobile phone. These days, there are several popular coffee maker brands, such as the beloved units from Breville, Technivorm, OXO, and Cuisinart. But if you don't really need a ton of fancy features or don't have a super evolved palate, there are many affordable coffee maker options for people who just want a step up from their instant coffee packs. If this sounds like you, you're in luck, because you can get your hands on a highly-rated coffee machine on Amazon for under $40, the Imusa Coffee Machine.

Manufacturing the popular budget option from Amazon, Imusa is a Colombian kitchen appliance brand with over 90 years of history. Priced at $39.99, Imusa mentions that its Classic USA GAU-18202 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker can be used for everything from cappuccinos to lattes. Capable of 5-bar pressure, it can generate up to 4 espresso servings with an accompanying milk frother. Plus, measuring 11 inches by 7 inches by 9 inches, it has a removable drip tray and filter basket. As of writing, the Imusa Coffee Machine has generated an average global rating of 4.4 stars from over 11,200 reviewers. Among them, 84% of people think it's worth giving at least four stars, which means you're more or less likely to like it. Here's what people loved about it.