What Is A Smart Coffee Maker & Are They Worth Using? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's safe to say that the world wouldn't run as smoothly without coffee. This essential component of countless morning routines is incredibly diverse in the ways it can be prepared. From at your local cafe to at home using budget-friendly accessories, everyone has their own idea of how to make the perfect cup of joe. Over the years, coffee machines have evolved as smart models were introduced to the market and have become increasingly prominent in caffeinated conversations.
Smart coffee machines are designed to kick things up a notch compared to their manually operated counterparts. These models typically connect to an accompanying phone app through Bluetooth or your Wi-Fi. Just as with the array of other smart home appliances considered must-haves in today's age, the major appeal of these products is their customization and automation capabilities. This includes the ability to control your brew remotely, an option that especially busy individuals can appreciate. Through your phone app or voice-activation, you can program in your desired temperature, the time you'd like your coffee made, and specific brew and grind settings.
Over the years, smart coffee machines have greatly evolved in functionality and performance, a far contrast from 2010-era models that garnered middling reviews at best. While they are rising in popularity, with sales expected to increase by over 16% every year, according to analysts Market.US, smart coffee machines have yet to dominate the market. Is the hype for them worth buying into? As you can imagine, that comes down to who you ask.
Smart coffee makers are getting better, but have yet to wake up most users
Smart coffee models such as the Fellow Aiden Precision Drip Coffee Maker, Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker, and xBloom Studio Coffee Maker have received positive reviews on Amazon, with one user saying of the latter, "This machine lives on my desk and I use it to make great coffee while I am working. The attention to detail on usability and ease of use is amazing." However, the amount of overall ratings they typically receive pales in comparison to more popular traditional coffee makers. While many recognize the convenience that smart coffee makers offer, not enough find those traits valuable enough to warrant making such a purchase.
On Reddit, u/hibernate2020 questioned the automation aspect of smart coffee makers, stating, "Nothing is fully automated and the more automated a solution was, the more complexity and cost ... you still have to empty the coffee filter and they require more cleaning for the lid mechanism, etc." Considering that lower end smart models can cost in the same range as premium traditional options, consumers may not see them as a worthy investment. Redditor u/Vlad_the_Homeowner reflected this sentiment, saying, "I don't think Smart coffee makers make sense unless it is fully automatic," adding, "my experience with fully automatic makers is they just don't last."
Overall, while smart coffee makers can be of benefit to the especially time-conscious individual, they have yet to present a strong enough contrasting experience to leave an impression. Many simply recommend powering your regular coffee machine with a smart plug, providing you with similar functionality while opening the door to countless other unexpected uses.