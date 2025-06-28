What Is A Smart Coffee Maker & Are They Worth Using? Here's What Owners Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's safe to say that the world wouldn't run as smoothly without coffee. This essential component of countless morning routines is incredibly diverse in the ways it can be prepared. From at your local cafe to at home using budget-friendly accessories, everyone has their own idea of how to make the perfect cup of joe. Over the years, coffee machines have evolved as smart models were introduced to the market and have become increasingly prominent in caffeinated conversations.

Smart coffee machines are designed to kick things up a notch compared to their manually operated counterparts. These models typically connect to an accompanying phone app through Bluetooth or your Wi-Fi. Just as with the array of other smart home appliances considered must-haves in today's age, the major appeal of these products is their customization and automation capabilities. This includes the ability to control your brew remotely, an option that especially busy individuals can appreciate. Through your phone app or voice-activation, you can program in your desired temperature, the time you'd like your coffee made, and specific brew and grind settings.

Over the years, smart coffee machines have greatly evolved in functionality and performance, a far contrast from 2010-era models that garnered middling reviews at best. While they are rising in popularity, with sales expected to increase by over 16% every year, according to analysts Market.US, smart coffee machines have yet to dominate the market. Is the hype for them worth buying into? As you can imagine, that comes down to who you ask.