Dreo Smart Air Conditioner AC516S Review: Simple Installation, Smart Control

The unit can be controlled three different ways — and you can choose to use one or all of the three to control this AC. One option for control comes in a set of buttons on the front of the unit — large and touch-sensitive buttons. These buttons are just above a large LED display that'll tell you the status of the unit, too.

Advertisement

You can also use the AC's included remote control. This remote has its own readout display (with info similar to that of the display on the front of the unit), and it has big friendly simple buttons. This controller magnetically connects to the AC unit for simple storage when not in use.

You can also connect this AC to your phone via Bluetooth, then connect your AC to your wifi system via your phone. Once connected, you can either use the simple button system in your phone's Dreo app or you can further connect to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant system or to Google Assistant — with "Hey Google" voice commands, and so forth.

Voice control allows you to call upon the device by its device name or by saying "Air Conditioner." Control can be as simple as "Hey Google, turn on Air Conditioner," or you can have it set the device to any of its various modes. The control app also has a simple On/Off switch, mode select, "mute" for control switching, display (on/off), fan speed, and oscillation (up/down panel movement).

Advertisement

It's important to note here that control is as simple or as complicated as it needs to be, here — if you only want to cool your room, it's a single button. If you want granular control, you can have that too — it's here if you want it.