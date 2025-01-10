6 Home Air Purifiers Built To Filter Wildfire Smoke

Wildfires have become an unfortunate reality for many in the U.S. over the last decade as climate change has induced fluctuations in temperature, precipitation, and drought. In some places — like certain parts of California, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest – they have become a seasonal occurrence. Hundreds of people have died, tens of thousands have been displaced, and even more were left struggling to breathe through the ash and smoke that blanketed the air for miles around each of these fires — sometimes lasting weeks.

Wildfire smoke can be very hazardous, even for those who are miles away from the actual flames. According to the CDC, inhaling it can result in respiratory issues, asthma attacks, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, headaches, tiredness, chest pain, and an elevated heart rate. It can make anyone who breathes it sick, but it poses a particular risk to children, those who are pregnant, and those with pre-existing chronic conditions. Staying indoors with the doors and windows shut tight can help keep you away from the worst of it, but you might also want to invest in a good air purifier as well.

Not all air purifiers filter out smoke, however. Smoke particles are quite small and can slip through many filters that are simply designed to remove dust, hair, and other larger forms of particulate. That said, there are several purifiers out there with HEPA filters that are built to filter out smoke and other fine particles, helping to keep the air in your home safe to breathe.

