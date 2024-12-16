Major Air Purifier Brands Ranked Worst To Best (According To Consumer Reports)

Air purifiers are big business. The market grew by 6.1% annually between 2019 and 2023, with estimates suggesting it'll maintain or even exceed that growth rate over the next decade. And it's not hard to see why: Our growing awareness of air pollution-related diseases, the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the EPA calls "sick building syndrome" — to name a few — have likely all combined to make air purifiers feel almost necessary these days.

These appliances work by drawing air in and filtering it, capturing dust and fine particles, and cleaning up the air we breathe. The best models use HEPA filters, which can remove 99.97% of the dust, pollen, and other airborne particles floating around — particles that, without an air purifier, would enter our bodies.

To that end, you'll want to get a high-quality unit from a trusted brand, and that's precisely what we're going to help you do. We've reviewed Consumer Reports' air purifier brand rankings and product reviews to assemble a list of the 11 best air purifier brands on the market. If you're curious about how we ranked the brands, skip to the end for a quick discussion of our methodology. With that out of the way, let's get going.

