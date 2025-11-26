Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of Garage Workbench Clutter With This DIY Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Any DIYer will be familiar with the stresses of a messy workspace. Whether you're a culprit of the cluttered lifestyle yourself, or you've just had the misfortune of using someone else's chaotic garage, it's no fun, and it's certainly less efficient than operating in a smart and organized workspace. Now, we aren't suggesting that every garage or workshop needs to be clinically clean, but organization certainly helps to keep you from losing tools. This clever DIY solution will soon rid your workbench of unsightly clutter, meaning more room to actually work on your projects.

The solution is as simple as it is effective — a pegboard. One of the greatest strengths of the humble pegboard is its affordability and versatility. You can buy them from just about anywhere, including Walmart, which stocks everything from small $20 boards to larger, heavy-duty boards that cost upwards of $50, and even folding wooden pegboards for $76.

The beauty of a pegboard is that, firstly, you can do away with toolboxes and containers cluttering up your workbench, and secondly, you can actually see your tools all at once, rather than having them stuffed away in drawers and boxes. So, whether your project calls for a specific drill bit or a seldom-reached-for screwdriver, it's right before your eyes, every time. Pegboards are also endlessly customizable. While the simple act of hanging up tools is unlikely to be a game-changer for most of us, some of the more creative ways in which people use pegboards really could be.