Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of Garage Workbench Clutter With This DIY Solution
Any DIYer will be familiar with the stresses of a messy workspace. Whether you're a culprit of the cluttered lifestyle yourself, or you've just had the misfortune of using someone else's chaotic garage, it's no fun, and it's certainly less efficient than operating in a smart and organized workspace. Now, we aren't suggesting that every garage or workshop needs to be clinically clean, but organization certainly helps to keep you from losing tools. This clever DIY solution will soon rid your workbench of unsightly clutter, meaning more room to actually work on your projects.
The solution is as simple as it is effective — a pegboard. One of the greatest strengths of the humble pegboard is its affordability and versatility. You can buy them from just about anywhere, including Walmart, which stocks everything from small $20 boards to larger, heavy-duty boards that cost upwards of $50, and even folding wooden pegboards for $76.
The beauty of a pegboard is that, firstly, you can do away with toolboxes and containers cluttering up your workbench, and secondly, you can actually see your tools all at once, rather than having them stuffed away in drawers and boxes. So, whether your project calls for a specific drill bit or a seldom-reached-for screwdriver, it's right before your eyes, every time. Pegboards are also endlessly customizable. While the simple act of hanging up tools is unlikely to be a game-changer for most of us, some of the more creative ways in which people use pegboards really could be.
Genius ways in which pegboards can help you transform your workspace
For instance, MakerBuildIt on YouTube shows us that a pegboard needn't have a fixed address. Instead, simply building a wooden frame for one and mounting it on wheels means you can scoot your pegboard with you around the garage. Want to work on that engine in the corner? No problem, and no need to keep walking back and forth for tools, just roll over the setup and have everything easily within reach.
Another clever idea comes courtesy of Will Donaldson's YouTube video, in which he repurposes a generic magnetic knife holder as a drill-bit holder. No fiddly clipping them in and out of places, they are out on display at all times, and honestly, it's just a brilliant use of space. Metal pegboards hold it in place via magnetization, and as such, it can be moved around in seconds, should you need to reorganize the board from time to time. You can pick up holders from Walmart for a little over $10, with smart wood-finished examples commanding more in the region of $30. Whether it's for organizing your tools, keeping frequently used drill bits in view, or just for holding random nuts and bolts, it's a simple addition that should prove useful on any DIYer's pegboard.
There really is no limit to what you can do with a pegboard. You might already have one, but when was the last time you actually put some thought into how you use it? An afternoon or two spent personalizing it could wind up saving you hours of frustration in the future, and it should help cut those decluttering sessions down, too.