11 Of The Best Power Tool Organizers (According To Users), Ranked By Price
Tool users rub up against a unique problem as they grow their collection of equipment. Even the largest workspace risks becoming unruly and difficult to manage if you don't have tool organization down to a science. Every tool user's organizational priorities will be their own, but the necessity of quality storage and a general tool management system remains a key feature of any garage or shop. Organizing your tool chest is a great starting point. This can help remove some of your hand tools from the clutter of the wider environment, and there are even plenty of toolbox organizers out there to kickstart this mission. Another approach to tool organization involves pegboards, magnetic tool strips, and other wall-hanging organizational solutions. Many of these can be DIY projects that get you the organizational features you need without the higher cost of a pre-made solution.
However, powered equipment tends to have its own storage requirements. They often come in cases, and there's the battery, charger, and the tool itself to consider when putting gear away after use. Some renovators and builders will create modest tool racks for themselves to support drills and a few other tools, but by and large, power tools demand heavy-duty racking solutions. This becomes more apparent with each new tool added into the mix. These power tool organizers are highly rated by users and run the gamut of layouts. Some are ideal for DIY users, while others can support a modest construction team's equipment!
Four-Slot Drill Holder Utility Rack
The least expensive power tool storage solution here is a fairly simple one. However, this doesn't mean it's any less worthy of praise than its alternatives. The 4-Slot Drill Holder Utility Rack comes from one of Amazon's random brand-name sellers — in this case, Vikerniel. The brand appears to only stock this one item for the time being, but it's a drill rack that users heap praise upon. 1,206 reviewers have given their feedback, resulting in a 4.6-star average rating. It's a straightforward drill rack that provides exactly what it suggests. The storage solution features 7.5-inch-long rails that extend forward with an anti-slip design and a 30-degree upward bend at the end of their length. This gives them the ability to support all manner of storage needs that you might have without the threat of a tool falling off the end of the wall-mounted rack. It can hold up to 80 pounds, making it an ideal storage option for power tools, among other things.
This utility rack is listed at Amazon for $10 and is anchored to the wall with three screws that feed through the back plate. Buyers who have given feedback on this rack note that it's easy to install and frequently share images of their use of the rack with power tools. Numerous pieces of gear beyond your drills can be stored on the rails, and some reviewers showcase circular saws, reciprocating saws, and angle grinders as part of their personal collections.
DeWalt Battery Rail
Batteries are a constant presence in the world of power tool users. Electrified gear started life as corded equipment, but buyers tend to gravitate toward battery-operated systems in the modern marketplace. Battery power provides similar or even superior capability in many instances, and the mobility you gain from cutting the wire is incomparable. However, as you grow your tool collection, you'll almost certainly balloon the volume of batteries in your garage or shop, too. Keeping your power packs organized and charged can quickly become a hassle with a growing collection.
This is where a solution like the DeWalt Battery Rail comes into play. The organizer can hold up to four batteries and works like a mounted drill rail or other power tool rack. Your batteries clip into the mounts that function in the same way as the base of your power tools, allowing them to stay put when not in use. The unit is listed at Amazon for $25 and Acme Tools for $27. It features compatibility with mobile workshop storage systems and works with 12-volt, 20-volt, and Flexvolt batteries, meaning it's compatible no matter which DeWalt battery platform you're operating with (a standard consideration before investing in DeWalt products generally). The tool hasn't garnered a significant volume of reviews thus far, as 33 reviewers at Amazon give it a 4.7-star rating, but it has been listed as an 'Amazon's Choice' product. At Acme Tools, six total reviews give it a 4.3-star average rating.
ULIBERMAGNET Magnetic Three-Drill Movable Drill Rack
Tool users frequently seek modular storage solutions. Numerous tool chests and workbenches offer the bulk of their value in the user's ability to customize the storage space. Roll cabs and other high-quality rolling toolchests are another storage element that frequently comes into workshops, delivering incredible versatility in performing functional organization. Many of your tool storage systems will be made of metal. Steel cabinet bodies provide great durability, and they work as a perfect canvas to support the ULIBERMAGNET Magnetic 3-Drawer Movable Drill Rack. This rack is compatible with three drills and features holes along each side piece that allow you to store screw drivers or other hand tools and accessories alongside your power tools.
What sets this mounted tool holder apart is the way it's secured to a wall or cabinet. Rather than featuring mounting brackets or screw holes, this solution is stuck onto your roll cab, workbench, or wall with the help of two powerful magnets. This means you can mount the tool organizer on other metal storage solutions and move it around as you see fit.
The rack draws good user reviews, amassing a 4.7-star average rating across 212 customer reviews. It's also an 'Amazon's Choice' product. This tool is listed for $30, and buyers note the value for money that it brings to the table. For those needing additional storage, there's also a four-slot option that costs $40.
DeWalt TSTAK Extra Large Tool Box
The DeWalt TSTAK Extra Large Tool Box is compatible with the brand's TSTAK mobile storage solutions. It can be used with numerous other products in the range to create a customized tool storage infrastructure for your needs or as a standalone toolbox to provide critical power tool storage. This tool is 13 inches high with a 17.3-inch by 11.9-inch dimension. This toolbox can be stacked on top of other TSTAK equipment or below compatible units to create an ideal storage ecosystem for your collection.
This storage box features heavy-duty metal latches and more than enough internal volume to hold your power tools while keeping your collection mobile. The storage solution has garnered 11,361 ratings on Amazon with a 4.8-star average among consumers. Buyers note that it offers a significant volume of storage that's ideal for keeping your most important or highest usage power tools all in one place.
Two-Level Tool Storage Shelf with Charging Station
A wall-mounted storage rack is an important addition to any workspace. Many tool users focus primarily on tool chests and rolling carts, allowing them to move their equipment around their workspace easily. However, neglecting the walls is an easy way to find your work area cluttered and difficult to use. The 2-Level Tool Storage Shelf with Charging Station comes from CCCEI. It's listed at Amazon for $40 and provides four total rail segments, two on each side, to support power tool storage needs. The two shelves are big enough to provide additional space for power tools or accessory equipment like drill bits or cutting discs for an angle grinder.
The top shelf comes packed with eight plugs integrated into the back end of the charging solution. This allows you to plug the shelf into an outlet with one connection and get plenty of juice out of the storage equipment to keep your power tool batteries fully charged at all times. Rounding things out, there are side segments on the upper shelf that allow for hand tool storage as well. There are 1,033 Amazon reviewers who have given this storage solution a 4.6-star average rating. They note the value of the charging component and highlight the versatility of each storage shelf, which provides enough space for power tool cases and more.
Battery and Power Tool Storage Rack with Hand Tool Compatibility and Power Strip
Larger power tool storage units find an important home in many users' arsenals. When it comes to bulky solutions, however, there's a tendency to focus on workbenches and other floor models. The CCCEI Battery and Power Tool Storage Rack offers fairly substantial coverage as a wall-mounted unit rather than an organizational solution that will take up precious floor space. It offers additional hand tool storage compatibility with racks and side-mounted hooks found all across the storage station. There are four lower shelves that are large enough to carry power tool storage boxes and racks in the center to support power tools themselves. Along the top shelf, you'll find plenty of room for additional equipment and an integrated power strip to fully charge your battery equipment. It comes in five separate colors to help add a bit of personalization to the mix.
Users give this storage rack a 4.6-star rating across 387 reviews. It's listed at Amazon for $70 and features the 'Amazon's Choice' badge with over 200 units purchased in the last month. The central area of the rack features enough slots to carry as many as eight power tools or a combination of power and hand solutions. There are also eight outlets on the power strip to provide individual charging for each tool's battery when necessary.
KAFAHOM Power Tool Organizer Cart and Charging Station
While floor shelving is sometimes a burden when it comes to power tool and general workshop organization, there are absolutely times when this kind of storage capability fits right at home. The KAFAHOM Power Tool Organizer Cart and Charging Station is among Amazon's sellers featuring odd letter assortments. This storage cart provides three shelves and a power tool rack underneath the top level. It carries a load capacity of 500 pounds and features swiveling casters that rotate 360 degrees for comprehensive mobility. The storage cart also includes an eight-outlet power strip to support expansive charging needs. The mobility of this solution makes it an ideal tool for both stationary power management at the end of the day and a mobile command center of sorts for your power tools as you tackle various jobs in your garage or elsewhere.
The tool cart is listed at Amazon for $69 and has received a 4.4-star average rating across 123 reviews from buyers. The cart offers the carrying capacity of roughly eight to 12 power tools, charging gear, hand tools on the side racks, and cases or accessories on the large bottom shelf. Completing the picture, each shelf features lipped edges that won't allow tools or accessories to fall off as the cart moves. The middle shelf is also adjustable with three separate height settings to allow for customization in pursuit of your requirements.
Ryobi Link Tool Organizer Shelf
Ryobi is a constant name in the world of power tools. Ryobi gear can be found in huge abundance, and it should come as no surprise that the Japanese toolmaker also offers a range of storage equipment. As part of its Link lineup of storage equipment, the Ryobi Link Tool Organizer Shelf is a solid choice for users already familiar with the brand. The organizer is compatible with the Ryobi Link modular system, meaning you can connect it with your existing Link gear layout. It's available for $70 and has gained numerous excellent reviews from users. A 4.8-star average rating across 69 reviews notes its value in storing all forms of equipment. However, it's worth remembering that some users offered feedback around a year ago, suggesting that some welds were not well applied. The issue seems to be cleared up in more recent reviews, but this might make it a good candidate for an in-store purchase rather than an online shopping addition.
The organizer features four slots on the underside of the top shelf to carry whatever power tools you might want to pull off the wall. It provides a 50-pound weight rating and features all-steel construction for good durability in any workshop setting. The top shelf features a ridge around its four sides to keep whatever you have stored on the shelf in place. The sides are finished with tool-holding slots for accessories or hand tools you might want to keep with your powered equipment.
POKIPO 49-Inch 4-Tier Wall Mounted Power Tool Organizer
If enormous storage capacity is what you're after, the POKIPO 49-Inch 4-Tier Wall Mounted Power Tool Organizer is perhaps your best option. It's available at Amazon for $80, although an extra $10 off coupon is currently attached to the product page. This organizer is also an 'Amazon's Choice' selection, and the page notes that more than 800 of them have been purchased in the last month. The wall-mounted shelf features a row of hanging racks that can support up to 12 power tools slotted into the system. It can support a weight limit up to 600 pounds, which will certainly be important for any tool user who invests in this system. Beyond the 12 tool slots along the bottom, there are three shelving racks that extend upward, providing even more storage space for tools and accessories. This single organizer could potentially deliver enough power tool organizational space to support a small shop's entire collection of powered gear. Beyond that, it also features side-mounted hand tool hooks to increase the functionality even more.
805 users have provided feedback on the tool organization solution, with a 4.6-star average rating. Many reviews highlight the scope of this rack's functional area. Without doors or drawers, you can see everything positioned on the wall rack, making finding the gear you need simple while also delivering enough storage space to keep a huge volume of equipment all in one accessible location.
Ryobi Link Lockable Tool Organizer Cabinet
The Ryobi Link Lockable Tool Organizer Cabinet offers two particularly useful functions in its overall build. Four tool slots in the bottom section allow for easy access to drills, saws, and other powered equipment. It also features a lockable cabinet that makes up the bulk of the shelving unit. The tool organizer features 21-gauge steel construction and can hold up to 200 pounds of equipment. Inside, you'll find a shelf that can be positioned in one of six height slots to allow for whatever vertical space you might require internally. This makes it ideal for accessory equipment storage or to hold important tool boxes of varying sizes within the locked compartment.
The cabinet also features integrated cord access to allow for connectivity with your charging gear even while the lockable door is closed. Users give the cabinet a 4.0-star average rating across seven reviews. It's available from Ryobi for $119, and most user reviews include the word 'love' in their assessment of the storage cabinet. One reviewer wasn't particularly happy with the door, noting that he figured he could rip the door off its top hinges if compelled.
DeWalt ToughSystem Customizable Tool Storage Unit
The most expensive equipment highlighted in this roundup, the DeWalt ToughSystem Customizable Tool Storage Unit comes in a bevy of formats. The racking unit is available at Acme Tools for $120, but it should be noted that this doesn't include the toolboxes that slot into the shelving components and is just the frame. Acme Tools also carries the ToughSystem 2.0 Tower Workstation, listed at $1,195. This is the modular base that offers wheeled mobility. This solution can provide a different take on the storage feature, allowing you to move your organizational stack with significant ease rather than mounting it to the wall with the help of the ToughSystem's wall rack 'skeleton.' A single large ToughSystem Tool Box is available from Ace Hardware for $89 and has received a 4.7-star average rating across 47 reviews. Most buyers might consider the racking solution over the mobile base, delivering the ability to customize their workshop shelving solutions while taking toolboxes with them when necessary. This solution has amassed 23 reviews at Acme Tools to a 4.3-star average.
The benefit of the DeWalt ToughSystem gear is obvious. The solution is tremendously flexible in its customization options. Many specialized tool boxes and options fit within the ecosystem and deliver coverage across all sorts of storage demands. The large boxes provide more than enough internal space for numerous power tools, and with the wall rack in your shop, they'll have an easily accessible home.
Methodology
These tool storage solutions were identified based on user reviews. Each one brings enhanced storage to the workshop while garnering high quality feedback from people with intimate experience in managing their own tool organization needs with the equipment. They are arranged in price ascending order.