4 Of The Best Rolling Tool Chests, According To Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Keeping your home, garages, and job sites organized not only makes it easy to find your tools when you need them, but it's also crucial for safety reasons. For example, many cordless power tools are often powered by batteries. Typically, batteries and their accompanying charging units can be sensitive to things like storage temperature and moisture. While there are plenty of DIY storage options available, such as pegboard walls, magnetic bit racks, and tape measure hangers, there's also merit in investing in proper storage systems, like rolling tool chests.
With rolling tool chests, you get the benefit of having thoughtful organization designs with designated compartments and drawers for different types of tools, while still enjoying the mobility of a moving system. In particular, you'll get the most from this if you usually use your tools in large spaces, wherein you need to occasionally move your workstation to accommodate other people or projects. Additionally, rolling tool chests are typically built with features such as ergonomics, security, and durability in mind.
With so many tool chest brands out there, it's unsurprising if you feel spoilt for choice when it comes to variety, whether it's the number of drawers or sizes. To help you decide, we've rounded up some popular and highly-rated options that might deserve a home in your everyday workspace. At the end of this article, we've listed the factors that helped us determine what products to include. But if you're eager to start browsing rolling tool chest models, keep reading.
4. Craftsman S2000 52-inch Metal Rolling Tool Cabinet
Available on Lowe's for $449, the 52-inch Craftsman 2000 Series Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet holds an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 2,300 customers. Capable of holding up to 100 pounds worth of tools, each of the ten drawers features drawer liners and a no-slam design. Should you want to use the top as a table, the chest comes with a top mat for your convenience. For added security, it also comes with an internal locking system.
In many ways, one of the best features of this Craftsman option is its modular design, which makes it easy to integrate with other tool storage options within its system. For example, you can get the Craftsman S2000 52-in Metal Rolling Tool Storage Collection, which combines the rolling cabinet with a compatible Craftsman steel tool chest. Additionally, you have the option to stack items like magnetic strips, extension cords, and cup holders, which you can add whenever your budget allows or when the need arises.
If you think the 52-inch model is a little too wide for your workspace, this rolling steel chest is also sold in 41-inch and 41.28-inch variants. However, please note that you can only purchase it in red and black color options for the former, and black only for the latter. Lastly, for those who want to support local, American businesses, Craftsman claims that while its rolling tool chest is made of imported materials, it's proudly made in the United States.
3. Goplus Tool Chest
Some of the more affordable rolling tool chest options in this list, the Goplus Tool Chest is a generally well-liked offer from Amazon. With multiple drawer setups ranging from five to six drawers, and an additional middle box, more than 2,100 Amazon reviewers have collectively rated its designs an average of 4.1 stars. Depending on the variation, prices for these rolling tool chests range from $139.99 to $225.99.
All in all, Goplus shares that it has a 122 lbs weight capacity. Available in six colors (red, blue, grey, orange, red + black, and sand yellow), the 5-drawer option measures 23.5 inches x 11 inches x 40 inches. Not to mention, there's an option to remove the upper chest and either use it separately or tuck it away into the cabinet. Apart from the drawers on the chest, it has a flip-open top tray, side cut-out handles, protective interior liners, and ball-bearing slides. The cabinet is fitted with removable hooks and adjustable shelves, allowing you to move them to your preferred height.
As for things that users wish could be improved, there were a lot of concerns about difficult assembly, limited storage space, thin material, and not being able to lock the middle and bottom cabinets. While it may not be large enough for professionals or heavy-duty work, several reviewers also mentioned that they found it more than enough for personal use. Additionally, some people pointed out that they liked the bold colors.
2. U.S. GENERAL 56-inch Roller Cabinet
Retailing for $899.99, the U.S. General 56-inch Roller Cabinet is one of the most highly rated out of the bunch from Harbor Freight. Available in eight different colors, it weighs 366 lbs and has eight drawers designed for a myriad of tool sizes. Made to handle up to 4,400 lbs of weight, U.S. General notes that it can accommodate more than 23,000 cubic inches of tool storage space. With a built-in drawer charging system, it offers a unique solution for modern workers who need to rotate between gadgets and power tools during a typical workday. Because of this, the U.S. General says that it has multiple 120V outlets, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports. In addition, this chest features full-width drawers, which can be particularly useful for individuals with a large collection of hand tools, as well as a designated power tool drawer.
Not only does this U.S. General Roller Cabinet have an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 1,250 mostly satisfied customers, but 98% of buyers gave it a vote of confidence and said they would recommend it to others. Among the comments, there was no shortage of customers who think it's not only aesthetically pleasing but also a pretty great value. Should you want to augment it, it's also modular and can be stacked with other U.S. General storage solutions. That said, no product is perfect, and there have been some negative reports around issues with paint flaws, as well as locks and drawers not fully closing.
1. Yukon 46-inch Mobile Storage Cabinet
Priced at $349.99, the Yukon 46-inch Mobile Storage Cabinet is the most popular option in this list, as well as one of our picks for top-rated Harbor Freight tool storage solutions. With an impressive 99% recommendation rate from customers, it has an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 9,500+ mostly satisfied customers. Sold in four colors (red, black, blue, and white), it has nine drawers with ball-bearing drawer sides. Using its elegant, solid wood surface, it's also possible to use it as a working table or as additional storage space. Weighing about 186.5 lbs, Yukon shares that it makes use of welded steel construction and has rust-resistant powder coating. Additionally, it claims to have a 1,200 lbs weight capacity and 10,300 cubic-inches of storage space. Lastly, it's fitted with a keyed locking system, which is great if you want to keep expensive tools from going missing in common work areas or unfamiliar job sites.
For this Yukon rolling tool chest, there was no shortage of praise from users who found it to be well-made. Overall, this isn't surprising considering Yukon's tool storage solutions are generally known for quality construction. Additionally, some of the common features that people liked included its spaciousness, appearance, and its dual function as a workbench. On the other end of the spectrum, there were a few one-star reviews that had a lot to say about its drawer quality, cracked paint, dislodging locking bar, and rusting.
How these rolling tool chests made the list
While there are a ton of rolling tool chest options out there, we selected these offers based on three key factors. First, we looked into options that have been rated at least 4 stars, which indicates a general trend of buyers being more or less satisfied with their purchases. In some cases, we even mentioned the known percentage of recommendations. Second, we only considered tool chests that have at least a thousand reviews from at least one major online retail platform, such as Amazon, Lowe's, or Harbor Freight. With this, we can gain a clear understanding of whether the rolling tool chests have adequately bridged the gap between their marketing and actual, real-life performance. Third, we combed through the best and worst comments from the reviews and took them into consideration to help manage your expectations as a buyer.
While it did not affect their inclusion, we also accounted for broad price ranges from a little under $140 to $900. This is to be able to give you a scale for what to expect depending on your budget, so you can gauge whether you think it's worth saving up for more expensive options. Additionally, we also considered unique features, such as liners, which are nice to have. That said, if you're not married to the idea of chests, there are a ton of well-reviewed portable toolbox brands that might be better for you from brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Husky.