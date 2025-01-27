Who Makes Harbor Freight's Yukon Tool Storage And Are They Any Good?

You might not realize that Harbor Freight owns many of the tool brands it sells. Some of the quality brands include Predator, Daytona, Pittsburgh, Icon, and Yukon. Harbor Freight works directly with the manufacturers of most of the products it sells, including Yukon, to procure quality products at the best prices. Eric Smidt founded his discount tool company on that premise in 1977 when he started the Harbor Freight Savage Company, and the Smidt-family-owned Harbor Freight Tools continues operating with those principles today. According to the Yukon Tool site, it manufactures its products in Missouri with the "vast majority" of its materials being U.S.-made.

Yukon offers some of the best tool storage options at Harbor Freight. Currently, the store lists 10 different Yukon brand tool storage solutions on its website separated into two categories: Tool Carts & Cabinets and Garage Storage. While there's some overlap with Harbor Freight's categories, we'll simplify them by putting all the Garage Cabinets firmly in the Garage Storage category. In addition to the three Garage Cabinets, Yukon produces a five-tier shelving unit and an organizer for shovels, rakes, brooms, and such that mounts to a garage wall.

The five Yukon tool storage solutions under Tool Carts & Cabinets include three tool cabinets and two workbenches with storage options. Yukon tool cabinets include a portable three drawer version, a wood top mobile cabinet/workbench, and a nine-drawer mobile tool storage chest. The workbench options include a basic steel version with two drawers and a pegboard back or a hardwood three drawer woodworker's bench.

