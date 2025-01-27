Who Makes Harbor Freight's Yukon Tool Storage And Are They Any Good?
You might not realize that Harbor Freight owns many of the tool brands it sells. Some of the quality brands include Predator, Daytona, Pittsburgh, Icon, and Yukon. Harbor Freight works directly with the manufacturers of most of the products it sells, including Yukon, to procure quality products at the best prices. Eric Smidt founded his discount tool company on that premise in 1977 when he started the Harbor Freight Savage Company, and the Smidt-family-owned Harbor Freight Tools continues operating with those principles today. According to the Yukon Tool site, it manufactures its products in Missouri with the "vast majority" of its materials being U.S.-made.
Yukon offers some of the best tool storage options at Harbor Freight. Currently, the store lists 10 different Yukon brand tool storage solutions on its website separated into two categories: Tool Carts & Cabinets and Garage Storage. While there's some overlap with Harbor Freight's categories, we'll simplify them by putting all the Garage Cabinets firmly in the Garage Storage category. In addition to the three Garage Cabinets, Yukon produces a five-tier shelving unit and an organizer for shovels, rakes, brooms, and such that mounts to a garage wall.
The five Yukon tool storage solutions under Tool Carts & Cabinets include three tool cabinets and two workbenches with storage options. Yukon tool cabinets include a portable three drawer version, a wood top mobile cabinet/workbench, and a nine-drawer mobile tool storage chest. The workbench options include a basic steel version with two drawers and a pegboard back or a hardwood three drawer woodworker's bench.
Are Yukon tool storage solutions any good?
According to reviews posted to Harbor Freight's Yukon product pages, customers appear to be satisfied that the quality of the Yukon products met their expectations. Even the lowest-rated Yukon product, the 65-inch Multi-Purpose Wall Mount Tool Organizer, priced at $14.99, has a 4.4-star rating with over 620 reviews. The highest-rated Yukon product, the nine-drawer Mobile Storage Cabinet with a solid wood top, has a 4.8-star rating with over 8,600 reviews.
This popular Yukon Mobile Storage Cabinet, priced at $349.99, comes in three color options (red, black, and blue) and features a solid wood top that doubles as a workbench. It provides 10,300 cubic inches of tool storage capable of holding up to 1,200 pounds. While all nine drawers feature ball-bearing slides, two of them can hold up to 200 pounds, and the other seven are rated at 100 pounds each.
The 30-inch wide by 72-inch tall storage cabinet, priced at $299.99, is the highest rated of the three Yukon garage cabinets at Harbor Freight with 4.8 stars. While this cabinet is only available in-store at Harbor Freight, 100% of reviewing customers would recommend it based on its quality, price, and durability. The Yukon cabinet features four adjustable shelves capable of holding up to 90 pounds each, dual diamond-plate steel doors with full-length handles, and a powder-coated finish.