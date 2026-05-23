This Is What The Pause Or Pause Break Key On Your Keyboard Is Actually For

There are a lot of keys on a modern full-size computer keyboard that don't seem to do anything, but that doesn't mean these keys aren't really inactive. There are still real switches (mechanical or membrane) behind these oddly-named keycaps, it's just that modern operating systems don't do anything with them. The infamous Insert and Scroll Lock are probably the most well-known of these keys, but Pause Break is not too far behind.

Even if pressing this key while on a Windows desktop doesn't do anything, the key itself isn't useless. In some Windows systems, pressing Ctrl+Pause/Break sends a signal to terminate the currently running program. The same combination is used by some software, like Microsoft Excel, to interrupt the current task, which is useful if the software is taking too long to finish working. On Windows 10 and 11, the combination Windows Key+Pause/Break opens the About page on the System software, which contains a lot of important information about your machine, from the OS to its specs.

There are a few more things this key can do in specific software, but for the most part, it's much less commonly used now than it was in the past. If you wanted to, you could safely reassign it to a useful function like muting the microphone or taking a screenshot. Some keyboard firmware lets you do this natively, but anyone can achieve this goal with some patience and software like AutoHotkey.