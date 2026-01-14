This Is Considered One Of The Most Influential Pieces Of Tech To Come Out Of The '80s

The 1980s were a great decade, especially for groundbreaking tech innovations. It gave us consumer electronics like the Sony Walkman, compact discs, and mobile phones, and also introduced medical breakthroughs such as DNA fingerprinting and disposable contact lenses. But it's easy to forget another deeply influential bit of tech that debuted in the '80s: the desktop PC.

While it may be ubiquitous now, the desktop PC was a game-changer for computing. You see, for a good chunk of the 20th century, computers were big, hulking mainframes that occupied entire rooms and, in the case of IBM's mid-1950s computers, had hard drives that weighed around a ton. They were incredibly powerful for their day but were decidedly not for personal use. That would start changing in the 1970s with microcomputers like the Commodore PET, Apple II, and Tandy TRS-80, all of which helped bring computing to the masses, but these were still far from the desktop computers we know today.

That's mostly down to their all-in-one construction, which combined the keyboard, motherboard, and sometimes even the monitor into one unit. The move to a more familiar desktop computer arrangement, with all its strengths — separate peripherals, standardization, an ecosystem of third-party hardware, and, eventually, a graphical user interface — would have to wait until IBM and Apple's offerings in the early 1980s.