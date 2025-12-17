5 Groundbreaking Tech Inventions That Defined The '80s

The 1980s are forever immortalized in popular culture as an era of primitive digitization, with technological revolutions spanning everything from the artificial heart to the Space Shuttle. The beginnings of the Digital Age permeated almost every aspect of daily life, influencing art, politics, and more. In fact, it's not too much of a stretch to say that the 1980s were one of the single most influential decades in remembered history, thanks largely to several key innovations and technological breakthroughs that would ultimately lay the foundations for the world we know today.

Considering the 1980s are practically synonymous with digital technology across so many fields, it's difficult to precisely nail down what was the most influential among them all. For instance, the rise of MTV would later lead to the increase in reality television with shows like "The Osbournes" in the 2000s. Then you have the popularization of other earlier inventions, such as the video game console (first developed in 1972 with the Magnavox Odyssey). Then there are medical advancements we might not readily consider — DNA fingerprinting, gestational surrogacy, and artificial hearts all debuted in the 1980s. And that's not getting into the weird stuff — it's the 80s, of course, there were many weird gadgets sold in the '80s.

In this article, we'll take a look at five of the most influential technologies from the 1980s that continue to shape our daily lives. That isn't discounting any other innovations whatsoever, especially those that revolutionized scientific and medical technology — sadly (or perhaps fortunately), the sheer number and weight of impact are simply too great to condense. Let's explore some of the most iconic of these developments from an equally iconic era of human history.