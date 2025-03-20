5 Cheap Film Cameras That Are Great For Beginners

Photography has never been more accessible than it is today, with almost everyone in possession of a smartphone also having a camera. However, those who want to go beyond just taking a photo for the memory and improve their craft may want to switch to a film camera. You can learn the basics of the art and science of photography with some of the best digital cameras for beginners, but a film camera is better suited for you if you also want to build patience, discipline, and timing when capturing images.

Unfortunately, since almost no one makes a new film camera these days, you have to settle for a used model if you want to try your hand at it. That's why we're looking at some cheap film cameras you can buy today that are great for new photographers. These cameras are mostly priced below $500 in the used market, but since you'll likely purchase these devices from an individual seller, you should always check the lens (or lenses, if it comes with extras) and camera body for damage and wear-and-tear.

My first camera was a Canon EOS 350D digital SLR, which I received in 2005. However, I also honed my craft using various film cameras throughout the years, including the Canon AE-1 Program and Olympus OM-10. I've even learned how to process my own film in a dark room. I had a stint as a full-time wedding photographer in 2015, and although I mostly do product shoots nowadays, I still know some of the best cameras for those just getting into photography.

