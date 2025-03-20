5 Cheap Film Cameras That Are Great For Beginners
Photography has never been more accessible than it is today, with almost everyone in possession of a smartphone also having a camera. However, those who want to go beyond just taking a photo for the memory and improve their craft may want to switch to a film camera. You can learn the basics of the art and science of photography with some of the best digital cameras for beginners, but a film camera is better suited for you if you also want to build patience, discipline, and timing when capturing images.
Unfortunately, since almost no one makes a new film camera these days, you have to settle for a used model if you want to try your hand at it. That's why we're looking at some cheap film cameras you can buy today that are great for new photographers. These cameras are mostly priced below $500 in the used market, but since you'll likely purchase these devices from an individual seller, you should always check the lens (or lenses, if it comes with extras) and camera body for damage and wear-and-tear.
My first camera was a Canon EOS 350D digital SLR, which I received in 2005. However, I also honed my craft using various film cameras throughout the years, including the Canon AE-1 Program and Olympus OM-10. I've even learned how to process my own film in a dark room. I had a stint as a full-time wedding photographer in 2015, and although I mostly do product shoots nowadays, I still know some of the best cameras for those just getting into photography.
Zenit-E
If you're new to photography, you likely don't want to spend a fortune as you're still figuring things out. Thankfully, there is a budget film camera that won't break the bank but will still deliver great quality — the Zenit-E SLR. This camera is a product of the Soviet Union, and you can often find it for cheap. In fact, you may find this on eBay for around $45 for the body-only option, while cameras with a Helios 44-2 58mm f2 lens go for about $60 to $130 on eBay.
However, you shouldn't let its low price fool you. Despite being an affordable camera, it can produce excellent images with the Helios 58mm f2 lens. You can get sharp images as well as an interesting vortex-like bokeh. Aside from that, the Zenit-E body is heavy and solidly built, so it won't feel like you're using a cheap disposable or toy camera. It uses the M42 screw mount, which used to be quite popular. So, if you want to expand your lens repertoire, you could easily find options from Helios and other brands to add to your system.
There are a couple of downsides to this, though. First off, it's limited to just six shutter speed settings: 1/30, 1/60, 1/125, 1/250, 1/500, and bulb. That means you need to adjust the aperture if you want finer exposure control. Another issue is that although it has a built-in selenium light meter, its age means that it's probably no longer accurate or possibly not even working anymore. So, you either have to bring an external light meter or use the trusty sunny 16 rule to properly expose your images.
Olympus XA
Many new photographers look for an SLR when buying their first film camera. However, you should not overlook rangefinders, especially if you're into street photography. One such camera is the Olympus XA — a compact rangefinder film camera that could fit in one's hand. Its tiny dimensions mean that it could easily fit in one's hand or pocket, so you can carry it wherever you go.
Despite its small size, the camera is well-designed, with all of its easy and intuitive controls. Aside from that, its sliding lens cover doubles as the power switch, so you don't need a dedicated case to protect the lens. More importantly, it's quite an affordable camera; you can find several Olympus XAs on sale on eBay, with prices ranging from $100 to $200.
You should note, though, that the Olympus XA doesn't have a manual mode, which might be a dealbreaker for purists who want to have ultimate control over every aspect of their shot. It only shoots in aperture priority mode, which is quite capable even in demanding environments. It also doesn't have a built-in flash, so you need to attach an external Olympus A11 flash if the scene gets too dark. Thankfully, you can often get it as a bundle with the camera, so it's not that hard to get your hands on one.
Note that Olympus released several variations of the XA, but only the original version is the rangefinder. All the other variants — from XA1 to XA4 — are either scale focus or fixed focus cameras. They're still quite capable devices, but they do not have the feel that rangefinders have.
Canon AE-1 Program
I loved the Canon AE-1 Program because of how it made photography accessible to just about everyone with its Program mode. Aside from being one of the first cameras to integrate a microchip, it was also a relatively affordable camera when it launched; probably one of the reasons why it was one of the most popular film SLR cameras ever sold. Because of this, it's easy to find the Canon AE-1 Program on the used market — you can find one on eBay with a 50mm F1.4 kit lens for around $150 to $250, making it even cheaper than some of the best affordable DSLR cameras.
The biggest reason why I'm partial to the AE-1 Program is its rugged build. Unlike my newer DSLRs which had a plastic case (or plastic exterior), its metal alloy body is designed to take abuse. Of course, I cannot forget about the built-in electronic light meter in the camera, which saved a lot of my shots when I was a beginner photographer. If I'm unsure what shutter speed and aperture settings to use, I can count on it to give me an approximate value that will give me just the right exposure, and I can tweak my settings from there.
Those who aren't keen on going full manual will also appreciate the two other shooting modes that the AE-1 Program delivers. It has Shutter Priority mode, wherein you put the lens aperture to A, and the camera will pick the right setting for you based on your shutter speed. This ensures you have tack-sharp images while still delivering a properly exposed photo. But if you don't want to think about shutter speeds and aperture, just set it to Program mode and you're good to go.
Nikon F100
The Nikon F100 is a great film camera option for those who already have a Nikon DSLR but still want to experience using film. This camera is pretty new, having been produced between 1999 and 2006, so you'll likely find its controls familiar. But more importantly, this camera model accepts any new Nikon DSLR lens, giving you access to a ton of different first-party and third-party lenses.
Aside from getting the usual P, Av, Tv, and M modes that you usually see on digital cameras, the Nikon F100 also gives you several advanced features like advanced metering modes, programmable custom settings, exposure bracketing, and an extremely fast shutter speed of 1/8000. It can also shoot at a brisk 4.5 frames per second, making it a great film camera for shooting sports and action. Note that this will use up a 36-shot roll of film in eight seconds, so you should use this sparingly.
This camera is still relatively affordable, with body-only examples going for around $200 on eBay, which is a great price if you already have a Nikon DSLR with a full-frame lens. We've also seen some Nikon F100 samples that include either a 50mm or 28-85mm kit lens going for around $300.
Olympus 35 SP
Some people prefer interchangeable lens cameras for the flexibility they deliver, but sticking with a fixed lens rangefinder camera like the Olympus 35 SP could help you be more creative. This vintage rangefinder film camera has a fixed 42mm f/1.7 lens, so the only way of zooming in or zooming out is to physically move. Nevertheless, its wide aperture lets you shoot with a relatively fast shutter speed even in low-light conditions, reducing camera shake.
You'll find the shutter and aperture controls on the lens assembly on the camera, making it quite different from all the other examples we've seen so far. But the fact that it has manual control will let you practice your exposure skills on film. If you don't have time to think about what shutter speed or aperture to use, you can easily just use automatic mode and let the camera choose the right settings for you.
You're going to love the relatively compact size of this rangefinder. It's great for travel photography and shooting street scenes. Just like other rangefinders, one of the downsides is the parallax error on the viewfinder, especially if you're shooting close objects, so you should be aware of that. But aside from that single issue, this camera is great for the beginner who wants to get used to manual film photography without the bulk of an SLR, while still retaining a reliable automatic mode.
This camera is available on eBay from around $250 to $350, which is still more affordable than some of the best mirrorless cameras for beginners. Although this is the most expensive recommendation on our list, the portability and charm of rangefinders make it worth the purchase price.
Why I recommend these cameras
I picked these film cameras based on my experience using them, their price and availability in the used market, lens options for those with interchangeable lenses, and the feedback of professional reviewers. We also ensured that these models would give you at least some form of manual control, so you can experiment with exposures as you refine your craft.
Of course, whenever you're purchasing a used item, you should always see and test it for yourself before handing over your hard-earned money. And if you can't physically meet up with the seller, stick to profiles with good feedback and platforms that offer you some sort of buyer protection.