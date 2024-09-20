What Exactly Is A Rangefinder Camera & How Does One Work?

Choosing a camera for photography can be a really tricky proposition. It's not just a matter of "digital camera or film camera." For example, if you choose film, you also need to decide whether or not to go with a 35mm camera. Then there's the matter of choosing between an SLR or a rangefinder camera.

The best (sarcastic best) part is, if you ask photo experts and hobbyists what you should go with, you're bound to get different answers. Some prefer film over digital, or the other way around. Others might swear by a wide variety of formats, such as 60mm film rather than the kind of 35mm canisters you probably think of whenever film is brought up in conversation. Of course the same goes for rangefinder models.

There are pros and cons to most kinds of cameras, so ultimately, it's most important to buy whatever you believe suits your needs best. Just make sure you know what you're getting into before jumping in — unless you prefer to figure out your camera as you go (which is a valid, albeit expensive approach).

