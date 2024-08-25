5 Of The Best Film Cameras Still Worth Buying (If You Can Find Them)

Although almost everyone has a digital camera in their pockets all the time, many photography enthusiasts are turning to film cameras to get into the art. Some of the reasons why film photography is making a huge comeback include the feel that you get with film and the fact that you get the pictures in print, not hidden in your phone camera's storage.

Because of this, many people who want to get into film photography are looking for the best film camera they can get. There is one major downside if you're trying to buy a film camera, though — new models are sometimes next to impossible to find, especially if you're looking for a particular one. Furthermore, there are many old film camera models to choose from out there, so you might have some difficulty picking the right used camera for you.

So, we're listing the best film cameras that are still worth buying today. Since there's really only one or two new options today, we're also including used cameras that have been around for decades. We're also picking models across different price points, so whether you can only spare a few dollars to try to break into photography or if you want to get nothing but the best gear for your art, we have an option for you. I will give these recommendations based on my nearly 20 years of experience using and owning some of these cameras and based on feedback from my colleagues in the photography industry.

