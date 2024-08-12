What Is Medium Format Film And When Is It Better Than 35mm?

If you're getting into film photography and have been doing some research, you might have encountered 120 medium format film. This larger roll of film is designed for medium format cameras, hence the name medium format film. This type of film is significantly larger than the 135 film used in 35mm cameras, and many professional studio photographers swear by this format. Although the 35mm film format was one of the milestones in the history of photography and overshadowed medium format film, the latter has stayed popular enough to remain in production to this day.

It's for this reason that some hobbyists would choose a medium format film camera over a 35mm film SLR. Nevertheless, medium format cameras do have a few disadvantages, particularly in the size department. Since 120 film is physically larger than 135, medium format cameras are larger and heavier than 35mm cameras. The larger size also means that it takes more material to build the lenses and cameras, making them more expensive.

Despite those drawbacks, medium format films have a few characteristics that may make you want to use it over the 135 film used in 35mm cameras. So, these are some of the situations that makes medium format film the better option. Note that you cannot interchange the types of films used on a camera — so, if you have a 35mm camera, you can only use 135 film in it, and if you have a medium format camera, it will only accept 120 medium format film.

