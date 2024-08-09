The 4 Best Canon Film Cameras For Beginner Photographers

The love for analog has come back in a major way. You see this most explicitly with the explosion of sales in recent years of vinyl records, but there is also a distinct love for celluloid that is on the rise when it comes to photography and filmmaking. On the cinema side, movies like "Oppenheimer" have become an event in part because people needed to see it projected on 70-millimeter film in IMAX, just as it was shot. It's not just with movies, though. People are starving to get that look of true film in their photos, too. For a while, people were content with filters that could approximate this look for their Instagram photos, and the next step beyond that was the rise of instant Polaroid photos. Of course, people are coming to terms with the fact that the only way to get the look of the film is to shoot on 35-millimeter film.

The problem is that if you want a quality film camera nowadays from a company like Canon, which has long been a leader in this space, you will have to do quite a bit of digging. The company currently makes zero cameras for film photography, so if you want one, you are going to have to scour the used market, which can be daunting if you don't know where to start. Based on personal experience and recommendations from fellow photographers, here are four Canon film cameras that are great for starting your journey. There will be a more in-depth explanation as to why we chose these cameras at the end of the article.

[Featured image by Bertrand Labévue via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]

