5 Of The Best Mirrorless Cameras For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphone cameras have become so good that the average person no longer needs a dedicated camera to capture memories. However, despite the power of computational photography, the thin profiles of smartphone cameras will always be limited compared to the massive lenses you can find on mirrorless cameras.

So, if you're serious about leveling up your photography skills and want to have more manual control over your camera settings, then maybe it's time to upgrade to a mirrorless camera. While DSLRs camera used to be a sign of serious photography, it's no longer the case anymore, as mirrorless cameras have now caught up with them in terms of image quality and performance.

But with the many different camera brands and models on the market, how do you know which one you should get? We'll look at five different mirrorless cameras that are best for beginners. Since you're probably just starting out with your photography equipment, we'll only look at camera kits that already include a basic zoom lens when you buy them.