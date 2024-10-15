12 Of The Weirdest Gadgets Sold In The 1980s

The Casio Calculator Watch (specifically the CA series) is exactly what it sounds like: a miniature calculator in a watch format. Most remember it as the watch worn by Marty McFly in the classic "Back to the Future" movies. It's not the first of its kind, as there were already luxury calculator watches in the '70s. However, it was still quite impressive tech for the time to pack a calculator into such a small form factor, and it came on the heels of the quartz piezoelectric timepiece revolution. More than that, though, it was fashionable to look geeky in the '80s. People wanted to look like Marty McFly, and many celebrities since have worn them to chase trends

Of course, you can probably imagine it's not the most convenient way to use a calculator when the buttons are so small that you need the edge of a fingernail to press them. They might be nifty for a quick, back-of-the-napkin calculation, but not much more than that. No one is going to be using this to do their homework or to run orbital calculations for a rocket in place of an actual calculator. Still, you can buy a brand-new Casio calculator watch today. With the popularity of the Apple Watch, though — which can do way more than just calculations — the former is naturally going to remain a concluded chapter in history.