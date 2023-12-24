4 Affordable Virtual Reality Headsets For Beginners

At least some form of virtual reality has been around for quite a long time, but it was often extremely cost-prohibitive. There are still expensive VR setups, to be sure, with Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro coming early in 2024, but some people simply don't want to spend that kind of money on a mostly unknown product. We're not talking about Apple's product specifically, mind you; a majority of people simply have never experimented with VR and aren't ready to plunk down hundreds or thousands of dollars for something they're not even sure they want.

Fortunately, as the technology has evolved, companies have devised ways to make a simple headset much cheaper. As many are surely aware, Google came out with a cardboard headset called Google Cardboard (appropriately) that you could cut out and assemble yourself and just use your smartphone as the viewer. While extremely popular, especially in the months after it was unveiled at only $10, it simply wasn't as much of an immersive experience as you could get with higher-priced headsets.

If you're a beginner to VR and just want to get an idea of what's on offer without breaking the bank, many mid-range headsets are much more affordable, but still give you a great experience. While they're not as high-tech as the top-tier rigs, they might be just the thing to get you excited for VR so that maybe one day you'll feel good about making a bigger investment.