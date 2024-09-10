7 Cancelled Xbox Products You've Probably Never Heard Of

It isn't unusual for gaming consoles to have a vast array of add-ons and accessories released during their lifetimes. While they are almost always primarily meant to play games with a standard controller, manufacturers, and third parties often release hardware that can expand the capabilities of a system or add new features. Some of these can be useful and incredibly popular, although it can also mean that some truly weird peripherals are released for systems.

Despite not having as long a history in gaming as Nintendo or Sony, Microsoft has established itself as a major force. Over the last two decades, the company has released four Xbox consoles to various degrees of success. During that time, they also worked on some additional hardware. A lot of those extra releases either never saw the light of day or were shelved after finding limited success in the wild.

Here are some of the Xbox products that Microsoft worked on that were ultimately canceled.