The Real Reason HD-DVD Lost The Format Wars

The biggest defining factor in the HD-DVD's demise was the eventual loss of support for the format. At the beginning of 2008, Warner Bros. announced that going forward, it would only release HD titles in the Blu-ray format. This came after the tides had turned and Blu-ray was now outperforming HD-DVD, and a lot of this was partly due to the release of the Playstation 3, which could play Blu-rays, as reported by BBC.

After the Warner Bros. announcement, other companies followed suit and pulled support for HD-DVDs, including Walmart, Best Buy, Netflix, and Blockbuster. This quickly incited the format's downfall, and at the very end even the two major supporters of HD-DVD — Universal and Paramount — conceded to producing movies only on Blu-ray. That was the final straw for HD-DVD, and, in 2008, Toshiba announced that it would no longer produce the format.

Since Toshiba was essentially forced to pull out after only two years, it was a better move for the company in the long run, avoiding a lengthy and complicated format war. It was also better for consumers as there was only one HD format to worry about; the market for the next-generation video was smaller and this made it far less complex for people to get high-definition media and players.