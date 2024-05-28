10 High-Tech Gadgets You Didn't Realize Set A World Record

If there's one thing everyone probably remembers about 2012, it's the much speculated "end of the world" on December 21, 2012. But on the sidelines, amongst whispers and shadows, ensued anticipation of something else — the Google Glass, which was brought to light in April 2012 and released to a handful of people for testing in April 2013. Apart from the little rectangular module on one side, the wearable tech looks pretty much like an average pair of glasses. It operates on voice-commands and touch and comes with a camera, speaker, microphone, and a USB port. You can take pictures, check your emails, reply to texts — almost everything you can do with an actual smartphone, but with augmented-reality instead. All you have to do is look up and the little screen comes to life.

Never heard of the Google Glass? That's not unlikely, since it was never available in stores as a commercially available product. The dream was shelved, but the Google Glass never was. It's gone down in the books as the first glasses-based wearable smart tech ever, but that's all it will ever be. The idea of a pair of glasses functioning like your smartphone was innovative, but the escalating ethical and privacy concerns along with the alarming price tag put a halt to whatever future the product may have had. The world never may not have ended, but the Google Glass certainly did, and its failure is a fascinating story to read.