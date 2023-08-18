What Happened To Nokia? The Rise And Fall Of A Tech Giant

In the 2000s, everyone had a Nokia phone. Known and desired for its durability and ease of use, it became the preferred device for many worldwide. According to the BBC, Nokia's market share in 2007 was dominant, maintaining a 49.4% hold over the entire mobile phone market. While it would continue to lose market share over the subsequent years, Nokia managed to maintain the top position for over a decade before it started to decline.

Fast-forward to 2013 — just six years later — and the company made up less than 3% of the total mobile phone market and sought to exit the industry altogether. With such a meteoric rise and what seemed like complete control over the industry, it makes sense to wonder how it all went wrong.

Like most stories of massive business failures, it was likely not a result of just one poor action but a compilation of unfortunate circumstances and decisions. However, as it turns out, not everything is so dark for the company, as it still operates today.