Why The Lexus SC430 Is Considered One Of The Worst Cars In The World
In the movie world, many would probably echo Roger Ebert's opinion that Ed Wood is the worst director ever, but what of the worst car in the world? There are some fascinating candidates to consider, but one that has become quite notorious is the Lexus SC430. They say that there's no such thing as bad publicity, but in the case of this particular model, appearing on the "Top Gear" DVD special "Worst Cars In The History Of The World" wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement.
The British auto show's former presenting trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, are fondly remembered for their adoration of their favorite cars and their scorn for those they disliked. The SC430 fell firmly into the latter category. As with so many controversial vehicles, it has its staunch defenders, but it was a difficult fit into Lexus' lineup and certain decisions, such as its appearance, continue to split opinions.
"Top Gear" has never really been a show to mince words, and Richard Hammond's review of the SC430 got straight to the point. The run-flat tires of the SC 430 were surely intended as another instance of Lexus' dedication to reliability, but they ultimately contributed to a fundamental issue with the vehicle: It was perceived as uncomfortable to drive. Hammond joked pointedly that the tires are "virtually solid ... Fred Flintstone had a similar tire setup on his car." The result, according to the show, was a vehicle that didn't feel like a comfortable tourer in which the driver could relax and let the miles drift by, nor was it sporty enough to be a sports car. Ultimately, it spread itself too thin in an attempt to combine both, and as a result, didn't really achieve either.
The shortcomings of the Lexus SC430
It seemed Lexus took much disdain for the rough ride on board, with the automaker replacing the run-flat tires (an option that can be practical but which doesn't exactly scream premium comfort). In 2004, Lexus made further alternations to the car's suspension in Europe, seemingly acknowledging that this was a significant Achilles' heel of the model. Another primary weakness of the SC430 was the fact that it may not be as spacious as drivers might have hoped. As the brand's first convertible, one of the major talking points of the SC430 was undoubtedly the roof that packed neatly into the trunk space at the driver's behest.
Sadly, the big inevitable caveat was that this took away from precious space in the back. That's enough of an issue without the back seats being ineffectually small, even if they were real leather for a touch of Lexus luxury. This, really, could be seen to sum up the unfortunate situation of the SC430: It sported certain Lexus characteristics, but it also represented an attempt to depart from them and offer something new. Its design perhaps lacked the appeal of some of the models it was in competition with, too, not to mention that of some of the most successful models in Lexus history.
Nonetheless, the car had its potent positives
Richard Hammond and the former "Top Gear" gang were a bit heavy-handed in their analysis. The Lexus SC430 was far from a typical addition to the range, and there will always be contrasting viewpoints where big changes are made. Reviewing the model in February 2001, Car and Driver deemed it "a startling departure from what people have come to expect from the circle-L ranch in recent times," expounding on its beauty just as others have decried its unattractiveness. It offered a generous suite of safety features, from its tire pressure warning system to its electronic brake force distribution feature and brake assist, as well as premium entertainment features like its Mark Levinson hi-fi.
A press release from Lexus at the time of the model's launch quotes Chief Engineer Yasushi Nakagawa as stating that the goal was "to create a car that would bring an even higher level of prestige to Lexus." The engine, too, was one element that even the "Top Gear" review praised, admiring its "282 admirably smooth horsepower." As it was, unfortunately, poor sales seemed to have been a primary factor in Toyota's discontinuation of the SC. The SC430 itself continues to have its admirers, though. Perhaps it's all a lesson in how subjective these arguments can be. Lexus has developed some iconic and wonderful-looking models like the LC 500 and the '92 SC, and for some, the SC430 is one of them.