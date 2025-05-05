Why The Lexus SC430 Is Considered One Of The Worst Cars In The World

In the movie world, many would probably echo Roger Ebert's opinion that Ed Wood is the worst director ever, but what of the worst car in the world? There are some fascinating candidates to consider, but one that has become quite notorious is the Lexus SC430. They say that there's no such thing as bad publicity, but in the case of this particular model, appearing on the "Top Gear" DVD special "Worst Cars In The History Of The World" wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement.

The British auto show's former presenting trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, are fondly remembered for their adoration of their favorite cars and their scorn for those they disliked. The SC430 fell firmly into the latter category. As with so many controversial vehicles, it has its staunch defenders, but it was a difficult fit into Lexus' lineup and certain decisions, such as its appearance, continue to split opinions.

"Top Gear" has never really been a show to mince words, and Richard Hammond's review of the SC430 got straight to the point. The run-flat tires of the SC 430 were surely intended as another instance of Lexus' dedication to reliability, but they ultimately contributed to a fundamental issue with the vehicle: It was perceived as uncomfortable to drive. Hammond joked pointedly that the tires are "virtually solid ... Fred Flintstone had a similar tire setup on his car." The result, according to the show, was a vehicle that didn't feel like a comfortable tourer in which the driver could relax and let the miles drift by, nor was it sporty enough to be a sports car. Ultimately, it spread itself too thin in an attempt to combine both, and as a result, didn't really achieve either.

