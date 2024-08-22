10 Of The Best Looking Lexus Models Ever Designed

It is not often that a new car company appears on the scene, but that's just what happened back in 1989 -– kind of. After decades of success, Toyota, which had built some of the most beloved and iconic cars of the 20th century, sought to branch out.

The Japanese automaker already had a reputation for reliability, but reliability isn't always sexy. While the Celica and 4Runner had their fans, not many people associated the Camry or Corolla with performance. However, what Toyota had going for it was a world-class production ethos and virtually unparalleled engineering prowess. Yukiyasu Togo, who accepted the Chief Executive role at Toyota in 1983, believed that the automaker had a gap in its lineup. The baby boomer generation had proven loyal to the reliable automaker, but now they were all grown up, along with their bank accounts and their taste in automobiles.

Togo believed that Toyota could take everything it knew about automaking and develop the next generation of true premium luxury vehicles. With the board's blessing, Togo sparked the development of the Circle F project in 1983. No one knew it then, but the F stood for flagship and represented the birth of an entirely new line under the Toyota umbrella. The Circle F project had a six-year gestation, and it arrived in 1989 as the Lexus LS 400.

Some of the most beautiful cars of recent years have sprung from Togo's vision. Building everything from supercars to SUVs, Lexus produced vehicles known not just for luxury and power but for being some of the most beautiful cars on the road. Join us as we dive into some of the best-looking Lexus models ever to emerge from a sketchpad.