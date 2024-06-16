5 Of The Best Subaru Crosstrek Years Based On Resale Value (& Which To Avoid)

If you're looking for an inexpensive SUV that handles the basics well, Subaru's Crosstrek is far from the worst option. On top of varied model choices, the latest version of this vehicle has great features like standard all-wheel drive and almost 9 inches of ground clearance. Our 2024 Subaru Crosstrek review gave it an 8/10 for how well it could perform at its price point. It might not excel in some areas, but its inexpensive cost makes the Crosstrek a great choice for budget-oriented buyers.

For some, the Crosstrek's low price makes it especially attractive in the market of used cars. Those who decide to get a brand-new ride won't be taking too much of a risk, and even if it's not as great as they expected, they can simply rely on resale value to make up the cost. This SUV is relatively new, but it still has over 10 years of history behind it, so there will be some models that have a much higher value than others. Those interested in buying or selling a used Subaru Crosstrek should check out the five best years for the car — as well as some of the years they should avoid.

The different Crosstrek models on this list were ranked according to data procured from various sources. Used prices were compiled from Kelley Blue Book and resale value scores were taken from J.D. Power.