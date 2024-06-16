5 Of The Best Subaru Crosstrek Years Based On Resale Value (& Which To Avoid)
If you're looking for an inexpensive SUV that handles the basics well, Subaru's Crosstrek is far from the worst option. On top of varied model choices, the latest version of this vehicle has great features like standard all-wheel drive and almost 9 inches of ground clearance. Our 2024 Subaru Crosstrek review gave it an 8/10 for how well it could perform at its price point. It might not excel in some areas, but its inexpensive cost makes the Crosstrek a great choice for budget-oriented buyers.
For some, the Crosstrek's low price makes it especially attractive in the market of used cars. Those who decide to get a brand-new ride won't be taking too much of a risk, and even if it's not as great as they expected, they can simply rely on resale value to make up the cost. This SUV is relatively new, but it still has over 10 years of history behind it, so there will be some models that have a much higher value than others. Those interested in buying or selling a used Subaru Crosstrek should check out the five best years for the car — as well as some of the years they should avoid.
The different Crosstrek models on this list were ranked according to data procured from various sources. Used prices were compiled from Kelley Blue Book and resale value scores were taken from J.D. Power.
5. Crosstrek 2020
Throughout its life, the Crosstrek hasn't changed very much year to year. Between the 2019 and 2020 models, Subaru made very simple changes, amounting to little more than some extra safety options like a rear-seat reminder. But it manages to outdo its predecessor despite having just a bit less value at a score of 80/100, all thanks to higher resale prices. Considering how the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek's price creeped up just a few hundred dollars, the difference in used costs goes a long way. It also lacks the numerous recalls or complaints the 2019 model was forced to bear, making 2020's offering a far more reliable option.
On average, the price of the 2020 Crosstrek manages to stay above $20,000 in used markets, though it can fluctuate beyond an extra $6,000 more. The model itself has Premium and Limited choices with extra features like leather seats and an improved media center. Like all other models until 2024, it also has a Hybrid option for anyone into electric alternatives. Overall, the 2020 Crosstrek is a fine SUV to resell, but it does end up falling short when compared to later models.
4. Crosstrek 2021
At a score of 82/100, the resale value of the 2021 Crosstrek doesn't reach very far beyond the 2020s, but it still manages to stand its ground very well. Its average used price stays above $22,000 for the most part, with very few models dipping below the $20,000 mark. There are some extra features for the 2021 Crosstrek that the 2020 version lacks, including lane centering and throttle management as part of Subaru's EyeSight suite. In spite of these features, though, there's still one thing that puts the 2021 Crosstrek on another level compared to its predecessors.
For the first time in the model's lifetime, the 2021 Subaru Crosstek received a 2.5-liter engine, available as part of its Sport trim package. This engine increased the SUV's horsepower to 182 compared to the 152 boasted by its standard two-liter engine. This engine was carried over to future models, ensuring a decent amount of future-proofing for the 2021 version as well. The only downside compared to more valuable models is how the 2021 doesn't reach higher prices as often, but it's still one of the best Crosstrek options out there for resellers.
3. Crosstrek 2022
Starting in 2022, each Crosstrek model started to look very similar to the last. The differences between this model and its previous 2021 version — as well as its 2023 successor — are virtually nonexistent, sharing pretty much every feature and option. Despite this, it still manages to reach a higher resale value, scoring 83/100, and its price climbs as high as nearly $29,000 for a used model. Purely from a standpoint of price, the 2022 model outdoes the 2021 Crosstrek, making it a much better choice for sellers in the used market.
Of course, the similarities between the 2022 and 2021 Crosstrek models reveal the biggest "problem" with resale value. If you're looking to buy one of these used models, a 2021 Crosstrek might be a much better choice in the long run due to its lower price and lack of differences. There are obviously other factors to consider, such as the condition of each used car itself, but care should be taken before jumping straight into the most recent model your budget can afford. This applies not just to the 2022 model, but to the one that came right after it as well.
2. Crosstrek 2023
As mentioned previously, the 2023 Crosstrek doesn't have very many differences to the 2022 or 2021 models. The biggest new thing this model year offers is a "Special Edition" of the car with unique finishes and an exclusive color. Everything else is practically identical, from the engine options to the miles per gallon. We've highlighted this model year as containing one of the most reliable Subaru models ever built, but it wouldn't have been too difficult to give that title to those that came before. Once again, the only major difference is in resale value ... and once again, this is where the 2023 Crosstrek stands above those before it.
Reaching an incredible score of 86/100, the 2023 Crosstrek is among the most valuable models of the brand. This extends to the vehicle's pricing, with used models commonly reaching a baseline of $24,000 and higher. When accounting for Limited trims and Hybrid options, that price can reach as high as $33,000. This is also the final year in which the Crosstrek actually offers Hybrid options in the first place, making it the best model year to resell one you might already own.
1. Crosstrek 2024 (Best Value)
As the first third-generation Crosstrek, the SUV's 2024 model year finally offers some significant changes. Torque improvements and modern tech compatibility offer some great quality-of-life, and while there's no Hybrid option this time around, there's a new Wilderness variant with greater towing capacity and more ground clearance. We were a bit critical of this version in our 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Review, but the extra options are sure to appease some buyers. There are very obvious improvements to the 2023 model shown here, and as such, the 2024 Crosstrek will likely be a better option for resales down the line.
The 2024 Crosstrek shares its resale value score with its 2023 predecessor, but thanks to its improvements and new features, you'll likely find used models going for much higher prices. The lowest price you're likely to find is still higher than $25,000 at least, and there are multiple models reaching $30,000 or higher. It's hard to say if this streak will continue in coming years, but as of right now, the 2024 Crosstrek is the most valuable Crosstrek you can sell at used prices.
Honorable Mention: Crosstrek 2017
2017's version of the Crosstrek doesn't quite make it into the list of best-value Subaru SUVs, only earning a score of 77/100, but it's far from a model year that should be avoided. It shares many aspects with 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks, having similar fuel economy and safety features, though it ends up falling a bit short in horsepower despite similarities in their engines. It also lacks a couple of the upgraded niceties like a bigger standard screen for the media center and increased cargo volume. The 2017 Crosstrek wasn't a bad SUV by any means, but it left a lot to be desired from its successors.
2017's Crosstrek also doesn't reach very high sales numbers in the used market. Very few of them even manage to crack $20,000, with many even falling below $15,000. Considering the price of a new 2017 model compared to new models from other years, this version of the Crosstrek isn't the greatest option to sell. For buyers, though, it might have the greatest value you can find for the SUV.
Avoid (Low Value): Crosstrek 2016 & 2018
The 2016 and 2018 model years share a spot in this article as some of the worst Crosstreks for both buyers and sellers. These models are infamous among the community despite their decent set of features. They both happen to be among the most-complained about models when it comes to their reliability, with the 2016 model in particular being a very risky buy for those in the used car market. Its pricing is also very similar to the 2017 model's, leaving sellers with a huge dent in their wallet even if they manage to clear the sale.
When it comes to the 2018 model, its history is especially notorious. It has some of the most complaints and recalls of any Crosstrek in history, making it one of the used Subaru models you should steer clear of at all costs. Problems with the rear suspension and cracking windshields are problems you don't want from any car, much less a used one. If you can help it, keep far away from the 2018 Crosstrek — and don't expect a great return-on-investment if you try to sell one yourself.
Avoid (High Value): Crosstrek 2019
At first glance, the 2019 Crosstrek doesn't seem to be especially offensive. The fact that its new price only starts at a single Benjamin more than the 2018 Crosstrek makes it fairly low-risk for buyers, and its resale score even outdoes the 2020 model at 81/100. There are plenty of fans willing to stand by the model year as well, though it lacks some extra features of its successor year, like the aforementioned rear-seat reminder. It's far from a terrible model to sell, and it seems to be one of the better models to buy, as well.
Where the 2019 Crosstrek earns its "avoid" warning is in its complaints. On top of suffering from expensive repair costs, this model year went through a great number of recalls from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This makes it one of the riskiest Crosstreks you could buy for yourself. You could get lucky and find yourself without any problems, but there's little reason to go for a 2019 Crosstrek when there are more valuable and more reliable models out there.
Avoid (Unrated Value): Crosstrek XV (2013-2015)
Before it was simply known as the Crosstrek, Subaru offered versions of the SUV known as the Crosstrek XV. Across all of its models from 2013 to 2015, you might have difficulty in finding many that can reach above $15,000 or even $10,000 in resale price. These first-gen models lack a lot of the notability of newer options despite the 2015 XV sharing many features with its 2016 counterpart. The XV models simply aren't going to attract the same price points that later Crosstreks can.
The 2013 XV is one model you should make a special point in avoiding. On top of having a massive list of complaints from buyers, the SUV also suffered from a Subaru defect that caused it to start on its own. To say nothing of the safety concerns of such a vehicle, this would also waste gas and harm the longevity of the car's battery. There's simply no point in relying on these older models when the newer ones have less problems and much greater value.