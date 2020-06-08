2021 Subaru Crosstrek is receiving a bigger engine

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is finally getting a power upgrade. Details are scarce at the moment, but some juicy bits were partially revealed in the latest EPA fuel economy data for the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. Also called the Subaru XV in some parts of the globe, the Crosstrek is purportedly receiving a larger 2.5-liter Boxer motor along with the base 2.0-liter flat-four mill.

Apparently, we reckon the larger 2.5-liter engine is the same unit found in the Subaru Outback with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the current 2.0-liter engine only produces 152 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque.

And despite having more power and torque, the new 2.5-liter motor produces similar fuel economy numbers than the smaller engine. According to the EPA, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek 2.5-liter with AWD and CVT transmission is good for 27/34/29 mpg, which is not far off from the standard model’s 28/33/30 mpg.

Now, the Subaru Crosstrek is one of the most versatile (if not one of the most polarizing) compact SUVs/crossovers (if you want to call it an SUV) in its class. Based on the new Subaru Global Platform which underpins the fifth-gen Subaru Impreza, the new platform has a lower center of gravity and is 100-percent stiffer than before, which contributes greatly to the Crosstrek’s solid feel and fun demeanor.

However, our biggest gripe with the Crosstrek is not the way it looks (we actually think it’s a looker) but the lack of power from the standard engine. We’re not saying 152 horsepower from the standard 2.0-liter flat-four is not good enough, but the Crosstrek’s platform is rigid enough to handle more power. And besides, more power is a welcome feature when jostling in the wilderness, wouldn’t you agree?

And there’s more good news. Subaru is retaining the standard six-speed manual gearbox for the Base and Premium trim of the Crosstrek, but whether the manual shifter will be offered with the larger 2.5-liter engine is anybody’s guess at this point. We’re pretty sure the larger mill will be exclusively paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), but there’s no harm in hoping for the best.

With that being said, would it be too much to ask for a Crosstrek STI model with the Outback’s turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer four? Producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, this is our engine of choice for a spicier Crosstrek. Meanwhile, Subaru is poised to spill the beans on the 2021 Crosstrek’s new and larger 2.5-liter engine in the coming weeks, so watch out for more details.