Every Generation Of Honda Prelude Ranked, Worst To Best

With the introduction of the Fast & Furious franchise and the famed K-series engine back in 2001, Honda has been a leader in the tuner car culture. But it didn't start there. Honda has been developing street machines with a sporty bent since at least the 1970s, and perhaps none mark the growth of the company as well as the Honda Prelude.

They are often remembered in North America as a '90s car, but Preludes have a history that stretches all the way back to the 1970s. Over five generations, Honda gradually improved the Prelude until it gained cult status as an affordable but formidable sports car near the top of the Honda line.

In the late 1970s, Honda sought a competitor to compete against rival Toyota's popular Celica. The Celica appealed to young drivers seeking a sports-oriented experience, and it delivered so successfully that it inspired Honda to get in on the action. The result was the Honda Prelude. Initially underpowered and with polarizing design features, the Prelude was nonetheless successful enough to birth five generations, each introducing new features and better powerplants until Honda retired the name badge in 2001.

The two-decade run created some of Honda's most famous sports coupes. Honda's mid-market sports car remains a beloved platform for tuners and restorers alike. The Prelude has grown into an authentic collector item. In honor of the Prelude's legacy, SlashGear looked at design, styling, affordability, power, legacy, and value in our guide to every generation of Honda Prelude ranked worst to best.