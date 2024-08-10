5 Of The Coolest American Station Wagons To Ever Hit The Road

If National Lampoon's "Vacation" theme song ("Holiday Road" by Lindsey Buckingham) ever pops into your head, you're not alone. And if you're an American of a certain age, the Family Truckster – a heavily modified 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire with sweet, fake wood panels — was the epitome of a station wagon. Riding in the back and facing the rear window without a seatbelt was better than riding shotgun up front, because you could easily get diesel truck drivers to honk their horns, or make drivers squirm while making funny faces at them.

The first station wagon appeared around 1915 and was actually a wood-bodied version of Ford's Model T. Initially, it was called a "depot hack" and was primarily used to carry people and their luggage back and forth from train stations. According to the Staten Island chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America, the first vehicle built and sold as an actual "station wagon" occurred in 1918.

An all-steel version popped onto the scene after World War II as a multipurpose family utility vehicle; its popularity continued until the gasoline crisis of the 1970s and the arrival of the minivan. From the "Brady Bunch" 1971 Plymouth Satellite Wagon to the Family Truckster in National Lampoon's "Vacation" (neither of which were cool), the station wagon left an indelible imprint on American automotive history. Here are five of the best.

