Buick's 322: The First Nailhead V8 Engine

The V8 engine has been around for a long time — since before World War I. It wasn't until 1953, however, that Buick decided to give the V8 a try, replacing its straight-eight and stepping onto the pages of history. This first-generation Buick V8 displaced 322 cubic inches, and was called the Fireball V8. At least, that was its original name.

The Fireball later came to be better known as the Nailhead because the intake and exhaust valves were not only vertically installed, they were small, seemingly like nails. This design helped make the 322 narrower than some V8s. It also didn't allow for huge airflow through exhaust ports, so the special camshaft provided higher lift for longer opening to compensate. Early versions rated in the low 140 hp range, easily overshadowed by other engines on the market, but the design was brilliant for loads of torque to get those heavy Buicks rolling, smoothly.

In later iterations, the 322 Nailhead went up to 255 hp, and was certainly Buick's go-to engine. Let's take a look at some of the models that used it.

