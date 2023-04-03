Here's What Made The Buick Nailhead V8 Engine So Special

Every self-respecting motorhead has a special place in their piston-driven hearts for the great American V8s. Choosing a favorite among the masterclass of gas-guzzling, wheel-spinning 20th-century monstrosities is like choosing between your children. Everyone has their own opinion. We've even acknowledged great debates on the subject: big block or small block?

At the same time, there are clear frontrunners. The immortal small-block Chevy has to win on longevity and versatility: that beast was born in 1955 and is still getting planted in brand-new machines today. If you want the most grunt for your buck, you might be happier with a Chrysler HEMI or a Ford 5.0. Different strokes.

The Buick V8 Nailhead, too often overlooked among its mighty GM kindred, is the connoisseur's choice. An extraordinary engine with an equally remarkable operational history, the Nailhead turned up everywhere, from powerful muscle cars to support tech for the fastest plane that has ever flown.