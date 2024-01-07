Here's How Buick's Nailhead V8 Engine Earned Its Name

Given its status as one of the oldest car manufacturers in America, it's safe to say Buick's place in the annals of automobile history is set firmly in stone. Much of that legacy is built on the company's reputation for developing first-rate engines. Like many other automakers of the 1950s, the decade found Buick leaning into motors boasting a little more muscle, and the Nailhead V8 was arguably the toughest they made.

You may not realize it, but "Nailhead" was not the official name bestowed upon Buick's V8. Rather, it was a nickname given to several of Buick's V8 builds, like the Fireball and Wildcat. These days, however, Nailhead is arguably the better-known name for many Buick engines of the era. It may also be the toughest nickname any engine has ever earned. But if you're wondering how the name Nailhead came to stick, it's due to a singular design element involving the small covers used to cover the heads, and yes, they looked a lot like the head of a nail when placed atop the vertically mounted valves.

Slick design and tough as, ahem, nails nickname aside, the Nailhead became one of the best engines Buick ever designed. It also became a backbone for the company's vehicle line, with Buick outfitting several models with the Nailhead until they phased it out in 1967.