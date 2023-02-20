5 Cars Owned By Neil Young That Prove He Has Great Taste

Neil Young is one of the most beloved songwriters alive today. Young has been active since the 1960s and has penned 43 studio albums of his own, while also participating as a core member of a number of bands and collaborations. Neil Young has become nearly as famous for his environmental activism as he is for his voice and six-string. Some of the cars that the Canadian folk legend has owned (or still owns) provide further credence to his down-to-earth lifestyle and his legendary tastes.

Neil Young isn't a collector of flashy rides or built-up muscle cars. His style is somewhat eclectic for a modern musical legend that has sold 85 million total records (across both his solo work and artistry with peers). However, each automotive piece of his collection fits neatly into the persona and lifestyle of the man himself.

Young has loved cars and the process of driving for most of his life, and one of his songs — "Long May You Run" — was even written about his original 1948 Buick Roadmaster Hearse. In an interview he gave in 2014, Young noted that he called the car "Mort Hearseberg," saying: "I used to carry my band equipment around [in it]. I had rollers in the back, and the amplifiers would slide in and out very easily," according to GQ.