10 Of The Best-Selling Computers Of All Time, Ranked

The personal computer has been around in some form for another since the release of John Blankenbaker's Kenbak-1 in 1971. However, it wasn't until 1975 that the PC hit the consumer market with the Altair 8800. As with most technology, the personal computer existed for a while before it hit the mainstream. While PCs became popular in the 1980s, it wasn't until the 1990s that they became a household item. I can attest to that, as my home got its first computer in the mid-1990s. It was a Gateway 2000 that came in its hallmark cow-spotted box.

Advertisement

Today, nearly 95% of households in the United States have at least one computer with many having multiple. Of course, smartphones are included in that total as they are functionally computers that can make phone calls. However, 81% of those households have either a desktop or laptop computer. Several huge releases helped kickstart the trend, such as the Commodore 64, Commodore Amiga, the IBM 5150, and others. Some of those systems sold millions of units and were mainstays in households before the modern PC landscape took hold.

Today, there is such a wealth of options to buy good, reliable computers that we don't see huge sales numbers for individual models much anymore. That means most of the highest selling personal computers of all time are moldy oldies, back when there was less competition. Even so, some modern computers make the list and may yet overtake the established champions in the space.

Advertisement