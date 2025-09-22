IBM's First Hard Disk Drive Is 69 Years Old - Just How Big Was It?

It's difficult to believe how far technology has come since the mid-1950s. At a time when "I Love Lucy" and "The Honeymooners" were hit shows with nightly audiences, IBM was busy developing one of the most significant advances in digital storage. Among IBM's other contributions to computer history, the RAMAC (Random Access Method of Accounting and Control) 350 disk storage device could hold five million characters across 50 disks: Each platter had a diameter of 24 inches, which ran at speeds of 1,200 RPM.

While primitive by today's standards, this was a major leap in technology. The RAMAC not only acted as the precursor to the modern hard drive, but also ignited the spark that would lead to database development, and much more. Today, an 18TB hard disk drive that spins at 7200 RPM can fit in your hand, but digital storage technology in its infancy was anything but compact.

The RAMAC 350 not only couldn't rest in the palm of your hand, it was so immense, it took several men working together just to roll it around. Tipping the scales at around a ton (2,000 pounds), this monstrous box was described by IBM as similar in size to a couple refrigerator appliances pressed together.