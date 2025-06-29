This Quantum Computer Could Be 20,000 Times Faster Than Anything Before

Quantum computing is one of those technologies where real-world applications always seem to lie just over the horizon. The next big thing is announced before quickly becoming a forgotten article from yesterday's news, and the world moves on and forgets all about quantum computing. Until the next time. However, behind the scenes, these breakthroughs are not forgotten, and according to IBM, there is now a clear roadmap to building a practical and fault-tolerant quantum computer. IBM, one of the most important names in computer history, says its Quantum Starling computer will be running by 2029, and they expect it to perform 20,000 times more operations than current quantum computers.

To get a sense of how this increase compares to traditional computers, we can examine another IBM Starling statistic. Simulating the computational state of the Starling would require the memory of a staggering quindecillion of the world's supercomputers (that's 10 followed by 48 zeros!). Perhaps "Startling" would have been a more appropriate name. According to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, "IBM is charting the next frontier in quantum computing." However, only time will tell if this is the real breakthrough that will finally see quantum computing emerge over the horizon and into real-world applications. Let's have a closer look at IBM's quantum roadmap and the route to a practical, fault-tolerant, and scalable quantum computer.