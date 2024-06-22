What Is Quantum Computing And Why Is It So Hard To Explain?

You've probably heard the term "quantum computing" at some point and wondered what it meant. It's not a term that's easy to understand, and neither is quantum mechanics, which is the theory behind the concept of quantum computers. The term "quantum" is thrown around a lot these days, and they even made a running joke of it in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," where Ant-Man asked, "Do you guys just put the word 'quantum' in front of everything?"

It was a fair question because that movie and many others toss around the word "quantum" like a magical explanation for technology a layperson cannot understand. This can seem true in real life because for anyone who doesn't understand quantum mechanics, hearing the word "quantum" to describe computers sounds odd. Quantum computing isn't a simple concept, and while some people understand its potential, it's not something a layperson can't grasp.

If you count yourself among the masses who don't understand quantum computing, you're in luck. This article delves into the concepts surrounding quantum computing and explains them as simply as possible. Of course, it's not a simple theory, but once it's broken down, it's a little easier to understand. That's not to say it isn't incredibly complex and based on detailed scientific theories, but if you have a basic understanding of computing, understanding quantum computing shouldn't be too difficult to grasp.