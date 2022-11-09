Bosch Deploys Quantum Computers To Find Alternative EV Materials

Bosch and IBM are on the hunt for futuristic engineering materials, but the biggest news might be the tools they're using to find them. In a major private sector implementation of formerly experimental quantum computing, the German car-parts maker will be using more than twenty quantum computers from IBM in its search for safe, accessible alternatives to the unsustainable resources currently necessary to build electric vehicles.

As of 2021, the Gerlingen-based Robert Bosch GmbH was the EU's largest producer of automotive parts (via Statista), but at present, it is heavily reliant on importing the basic elements necessary for manufacturing. This is particularly true of electric vehicles, as more than 98% of the lithium used in batteries comes from China, according to Reuters. Rare earth elements necessary to build fuel cells are also almost exclusively imported from abroad. Bosch intends to go beyond simply digging in the ground for more of its vital materials, and the company's new quantum strategy represents a new approach to the question of sustainable engineering.