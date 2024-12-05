What Does IBM Stand For And Why Is It Important In Computer History?

The companies that would eventually merge to become IBM were on the cusp of technologies which, in the first decade of the 1900s, were becoming more important by the day. Financier Charles Ranlett Flint invested in several of them, including time clock technology. Prior to the time clock, which allowed employers to precisely measure how long their employees worked, it was difficult to keep track of work. In the era of industrial manufacturing, with large workforces toiling on assembly lines, time clocks proved essential. Flint also invested in computing scales, which had value, but the real diamond of the bunch was the tabulating machine.

Flint negotiated a merger between these disparate interests, resulting in a company called CTR. The tabulating machine was its premier offering. The card punch machine, invented by Hermann Hollerith in 1884, was the size of a desk, and was used to tabulate large sums of data about people. It had already been used in the 1890 U.S. census, and was deployed at railroads, and some consumer businesses too.

However, it became clear that CTR needed centralization, so in 1914, Flint hired Thomas J. Watson to act as general manager. It was Watson who renamed the company as International Business Machines. Under his stewardship, it would go on to become one of the most influential businesses of the century. As its most successful product, IBM continued to iterate on the Hollerith tabulating machine, in 1933 releasing models that could do multiplication. That was also the year IBM snapped up Electromatic Typewriters, Inc., adding yet another crucial technology to its portfolio.

