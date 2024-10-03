14 Supercomputers That Once Held The Title Of Most Powerful In The World

Computers now dominate our everyday lives. Everyone reading this will be doing so on some form of computer, whether it is a desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or even smartphone. From the time of the first computer to modern day machines, the computer has revolutionized the way we communicate, share information, and keep ourselves entertained. While early computers were used for more basic functions, nowadays computers can do everything from playing video games to accessing the internet to stream all types of content.

Advertisement

One type of computer that most people rarely get the chance to interact with is the supercomputer. These are essentially larger and more powerful computers that are able to execute far more calculations than the everyday Macbook Pro. They play an essential role in modern science, allowing researchers to carry out complex simulations and solve problems that wouldn't otherwise be possible. These supercomputers drive forward our understanding of the world and help shape the future of tech.

SlashGear looked back at the supercomputers that had once been dubbed the most powerful in the world. To do that, facts and figures from Top 500, an internationally recognized body that ranks supercomputers based on how fast they can carry out specific benchmark tests, were calculated.

Advertisement