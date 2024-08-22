5 Of The Best Intel CPUs For PC Gaming In 2024

Intel is most popular CPU makers over the past 30 years, and, in some instances, it's been the only real choice if you want to build your own PC. While AMD has recently gained massive ground with its Ryzen-series processors, Intel has also continuously released competitive chips making it a good option if you're into gaming.

This makes it difficult for gamers to choose between AMD and Intel processors when building or buying a gaming PC. Some would just gravitate towards the cheaper option that delivers the same or similar performance when picking between the two CPU makers. However, there are also those that prefer a particular brand because of experience or recommendations by someone they trust.

So, assuming you're sticking with Team Blue, your next decision then would be which model you should pick. Intel offers several 13th- and 14th-generation chips, so you might be confused as to which CPU you should buy. I'm picking these processors based on my experience covering the latest news on these chips. Furthermore, I've personally looked at benchmarks and testing results as I'm in the process of configuring a build for a new gaming PC. So, if you're looking for a new Intel processor for your gaming needs, here are five of the best Intel CPUs you can choose from, depending on your needs.

